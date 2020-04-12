Deontay Wilder lost the amateur fight via "walkover,quot; to his British rival, what happened? The | Boxing news

"Wilder pulled out because of his shoulder. He was delighted because he couldn't walk!"





Wilder was one year away from winning Olympic bronze

Deontay Wilder has an amateur loss in his record against a British opponent who "couldn't move,quot; in the ring due to an ankle injury from a soccer game.

Scarborough's Danny Price benefited from a visit when he met the future 2007 heavyweight world champion in Beijing.

A year later, Wilder would win an Olympic bronze medal, but, suffering an injury against Price, he never realized that his British opponent was suffering just as badly!

Wilder couldn't take advantage of his opponent's soccer injury!

🇮🇹 "What was it good at? You can't put your finger on anything …" 🇮🇹 But @ClementeRusso he delivered the Olympic angst to @BronzeBomber How? – Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) April 2, 2020

"He retired before making a shot," Price said. Sky Sports. "His shoulder is gone.

"I had a bad footing for the fight and we were both about to retire."

"I touched my ankle. I never told anyone at the time, but I played soccer 11 two weeks ago, I loved playing soccer. My amateur boxing coaches would have gone crazy if they knew. Now I look back and think: & # 39; What an idiot! & # 39; "

Price, then a 19-year-old cruiserweight with an amateur victory over Tony Bellew, concealed his soccer injury in the first half of this 2007 tournament in Beijing.

Danny Price defeated Tony Bellew in the amateur ranks

"With a bad ankle I had problems in my first two fights: I beat a good Chinese boy and a Kazakh," he recalled. "But I couldn't move in the second fight, so I was about to withdraw from the third fight."

"But then Wilder pulled back over his shoulder. He was delighted because he couldn't walk!"

Wilder went on to represent the United States at the Olympics a year later and eventually became the WBC heavyweight champion with a record knockout until Tyson Fury ended his reign.

Although Price thought he had benefited from the night walk, in hindsight he was robbed of a chance to win a victory that would stand the test of time.

He threw big, silly rights overhead. He did not look well educated. Danny Price

"I would have defeated him back then. I am 100 percent sure of that," Price said. "He wasn't technically great, he was wild. He cast big, dumb rights above his head. He didn't look well educated."

"He wasn't a great puncher as an amateur. Look at his record and there aren't too many stoppages: he wasn't a great puncher, he was just big, tall and tall.

"But it was big and size does matter at cruiserweight."

Price, who never told his coaches about the football injury, shared the ring with Oleksandr Usyk a few months later, suffered a loss of points, and then compiled an undefeated record of nine fights before ending his professional career. in 2013.