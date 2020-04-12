Home Local News Darius Holland, former Bronco and CU Buff, without letting the coronavirus shake...

Darius Holland, former Bronco and CU Buff, without letting the coronavirus shake faith

Dear Lord, please forgive this laptop. I'm not sorry. Scratch that. Dear Lord, please give me the strength not to throw this like a water balloon through the closest open window.

"I know what (technology) can do," laughed Darius Holland, the former defensive lineman for the Broncos and CU Buffs. "The problem for me is that I can't always get it to do what it is supposed tor do. "

Coronavirus? The coronavirus does not prove Holland's faith these days. Your stinking computer, now that's the proof.

A fortnight ago, Holland's live online service at True Life Church was slated to wrap itself in an uplifting tune, the perfect punctuation mark for her fellowship and communion sermon.

Instead, their congregation, looking through Zoom, received three and a half minutes of unplanned silence.

"There is a joke in the church," said Holland, True Life's senior pastor at Thornton, where he is serving his 10th year of service. "‘ If you want something to break or not work, give it to Pastor D. "

Whether in soccer or in life, the 6-foot-5-inch Holland has never been one to back down from a challenge. This involves software and physical distance, navigating the former to bridge the latter during the inevitable Easter week collision and COVID-19.

"Socially, we're not far apart," said Holland, who appeared in 18 games with the Broncos in 2003 and 2004, 14 of them beginning, to cap a nine-season NFL career. "We still have relationships. It just looks different without the physical touch.

"People still need to know that they are loved. They still need to see hope and joy. That hasn't changed. It just changed because we have to do that differently. It's just about being a little more creative, being a little more thoughtful about how to do the work of the ministry. "

"I thought I could send the wrong message,quot;

It's not about the box. It's about thinking outside of that. Faith Bible Chapel in Arvada, for example, is having people bring their cars, drive in movie-style, park them, and listen to the Easter sermon through a radio broadcast.

"One man said to me, 'God has advanced the church 20 years in the last 21 days,' laughed Nathan Lorick, executive director of the Colorado Baptist Convention." God has given the church the opportunity to be more creative and groundbreaking than at any other time in human history. We're seeing enthusiastic churches online and (embracing) the opportunity to spread the Gospel message on a much larger scale and we see that message of hope being communicated faster and further than ever in buildings. "

