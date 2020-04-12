Darius Holland, former Bronco and CU Buff, without letting the coronavirus shake faith

Dear Lord, please forgive this laptop. I'm not sorry. Scratch that. Dear Lord, please give me the strength not to throw this like a water balloon through the closest open window.

"I know what (technology) can do," laughed Darius Holland, the former defensive lineman for the Broncos and CU Buffs. "The problem for me is that I can't always get it to do what it is supposed tor do. "

Coronavirus? The coronavirus does not prove Holland's faith these days. Your stinking computer, now that's the proof.

A fortnight ago, Holland's live online service at True Life Church was slated to wrap itself in an uplifting tune, the perfect punctuation mark for her fellowship and communion sermon.

Instead, their congregation, looking through Zoom, received three and a half minutes of unplanned silence.

"There is a joke in the church," said Holland, True Life's senior pastor at Thornton, where he is serving his 10th year of service. "‘ If you want something to break or not work, give it to Pastor D. "

Whether in soccer or in life, the 6-foot-5-inch Holland has never been one to back down from a challenge. This involves software and physical distance, navigating the former to bridge the latter during the inevitable Easter week collision and COVID-19.

"Socially, we're not far apart," said Holland, who appeared in 18 games with the Broncos in 2003 and 2004, 14 of them beginning, to cap a nine-season NFL career. "We still have relationships. It just looks different without the physical touch.

"People still need to know that they are loved. They still need to see hope and joy. That hasn't changed. It just changed because we have to do that differently. It's just about being a little more creative, being a little more thoughtful about how to do the work of the ministry. "

"I thought I could send the wrong message,quot;

It's not about the box. It's about thinking outside of that. Faith Bible Chapel in Arvada, for example, is having people bring their cars, drive in movie-style, park them, and listen to the Easter sermon through a radio broadcast.

"One man said to me, 'God has advanced the church 20 years in the last 21 days,' laughed Nathan Lorick, executive director of the Colorado Baptist Convention." God has given the church the opportunity to be more creative and groundbreaking than at any other time in human history. We're seeing enthusiastic churches online and (embracing) the opportunity to spread the Gospel message on a much larger scale and we see that message of hope being communicated faster and further than ever in buildings. "

For the past three weeks, True Life has been connecting exclusively online, streaming services through Zoom and then uploading them via the church's YouTube feed and as a podcast. But how do you share something as deeply personal as faith without the benefit of personal contact?

"There were some who felt we could hold him (in church) and have people six feet away," said Holland. "I thought that could send the wrong message to the public."

Concern about the spread of the coronavirus put clerics like the Netherlands in an awkward spot, especially during spring religious holidays. Under Colorado state law, houses of worship, including True Life, can remain open as long as they use an electronic platform or practice social distancing.

But when it comes to Easter, your mileage varies by state. In New Mexico and Arizona, congregations are exempt from the ban on mass gatherings. In Kentucky, Louisiana and Ohio, churches continued to hold services, while a Pentecostal minister in Florida was recently arrested for violating that state's "home security,quot; order.

On the other hand, California health officials recently tracked an outbreak of 71 COVID-19 infections at a single church near Sacramento.

"I cannot speak to the decision-making process (of others), nor do I want to downgrade a pastor who is trying to lead his flock," said Holland. "(Governor Jared Polis) just said:" This virus is not going to be harmful because you are going to church. It is going to hurt everyone. "

"There are so many people who are willing to do the right thing,quot;

It is not about preaching. It's about practice. The Netherlands once rejected a $ 1 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars after the Broncos cut ties to pursue the ministry.

"They said, 'We will bring you back next year,'" Holland recalled. "And I said, 'I'm done.' My dad was very angry. He said, 'What job are you going to get me to make you earn a million dollars?'

Shepherds, true shepherds, do not sign up for the scratch.

Holland did it for spiritual mentors like Troy Johnson, with whom he was an apprentice in Scottsdale, Arizona. He did it for Brett Fisher and Andre Wadsworth, who put him on the road. He did it at times like these.

"I think faith always stands out in times of real tragedy," said the former Bronco. “I don't care if it's a community or a personal tragedy, it always raises the question of faith. So for me, what I encourage is for people to take the pause that was given and answer some real questions. "

With approximately three dozen active members, True Life is one of those little congregations with a big heart. Holland said the response among his herd resembles the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when worshipers loaded trailers and headed to Louisiana to try to help.

"There are so many people who are willing to do what is right and what is good, to do what is necessary," Holland said.

"The other day, a neighbor had no toilet paper and one person gave them a package and said, 'Here you go.' Another friend told me that one person was going door to door and handing out donuts. You have stories like this that are happening regularly. "

True Life elder Joe Burcham notes that turnout has even increased in Zoom chats compared to recent in-person services. With all its flaws.

"I think we were 40 (last week)," said Burcham. “We also have people who come from out of state, members of the parishioners' family. It is more interactive, especially before service and after service. It really has been really good, it has been better than we expected. "

After his Palm Sunday sermon, Holland put Kirk Franklin's song "Hosanna,quot; for the kicker. When he pressed a button and the tune rang out over the Zoom broadcast for the congregation, the big man grinned like it was the most joyous noise he'd ever heard.

Angels bow down at the thought of you …

Darkness gives way to light for you …

"He was still in front of the camera and he was really going in," Burcham recalled. "It looks like the big guy still has a few moves."

It's not about the losses. It's about victories, however small they may be.

"Think about it," Holland. “This is a time when you have no reason why you cannot walk with your daughter. You have no reason why you can't have a conversation with your spouse and loved ones.

"My wife and I were laughing as we walked down the street and I said, 'This is the majority of the people I've seen walking outside, forever."So I think there are some really healthy things that could come out of (this), with the gift that could be."