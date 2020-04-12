Cynthia Bailey shoots another video with her daughter, Noelle Robinson

Cynthia Bailey filmed another video with her daughter, Noelle Robinson. The two ladies are making fans happy on vacation with this video and many people are excited about Cynthia's youthful looks.

"Another day, another tic😜 @ noellerobinson @theestallion #quarantine #stayhomewithbravo," Cynthia captioned her post.

A follower spoke about Cynthia's beauty and said, "Cynthia, why are you so beautiful? Please relax, it's not fair." I love the relationship you have with your beautiful daughter. "Mommy and daughter's time is so sacred!"

Someone else posted this: ‘My ten years love you and Noel. She watches rhoa with me. Can you answer hello Alyssa, the fifth grade girl, hahaha? "

One commenter said: ía I would watch a show based on your family. You are all so much fun to watch, "and another follower posted:"

Another commenter said: Ella She is your twin! So beautiful and good energy … I can feel that 😍😍 ’and someone else posted this:‘ You are all twins! And Ms. Cynthia is even more beautiful with a natural face. "

A follower said: "@ cynthiabailey10 looks very young in this #foreveryoung video," and someone else posted: "

A commenter told Cynthia: ‘Noelle has your strong bone structure. Two beautiful women! @ cynthiabailey10 looks fabulous as always. "

Aside from this, Cynthia spends all her days at home, just like the rest of the world, and she definitely knows how difficult it can be to maintain a healthy diet during these difficult times.

She just shared a message telling her fans what she does to keep her cravings down.

Cynthia has also been advising her fans to stay home these days, to avoid getting sick and limit the spread of the virus.

In other news, Cynthia told her fans that she is dreaming of a honeymoon with Mike Hill.



