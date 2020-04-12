Cynthia Bailey reveals the "Virtual Happy Tour,quot; on Monday April 13

Cynthia Bailey has a happy announcement for her fans who are home these days. Tomorrow you can see the Virtual Happy Tour. You can read all the details available below in their post on GI.

Previously, it was reported that Cynthia also shared a cute video with her daughter, Noelle Robinson.

They made fans happy over Easter with this video, and many people are excited about Cynthia's youthful looks. People also praised Noelle's beauty in the comments.

‘Join me and @seagramsescapes for a VIRTUAL HAPPY TIME on Monday, April 13 at 9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. PST! My Seagrams Escapes women's empowerment tours have been postponed due to #vidone blocking by covid19. I missed talking to all of you and wanted to come to your cities. In the spirit of staying productive and positive, join me @seagramsescapes LIVE for conversations and cocktails. Must be 21 years or older "

Someone said, "Cynthia, can we buy your wine at the liquor stores? I'm trying to find your wine. I heard it was excellent."

A commentator said to Cynthia: amo I love you sister! I love how you make it happen and with class and grace. Keep winning! & # 39;

A fan posted the following message: "I have mine in the fridge chilling now @ cynthiabailey10,quot; and someone else said, "Congratulations Cynthia @ cynthiabailey10!" I look forward to supporting you, I will meet you all on Monday! "

Another follower posted this message: ‘@ cynthiabailey10, your Bellini peach is delicious! I make sure to keep something in the fridge! "

In other news, Cynthia told her fans that she is dreaming of a honeymoon with Mike Hill. She has been posting many videos with him on her social media account.

Cynthia has also been trying to keep up with Mike during his workouts, and he made sure to share some exercise clips on his IG account from his backyard too.



