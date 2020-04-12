Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says Premier League season must be completed | Football news

"Everyone fully agrees that we need to end this season."







Roy Hodgson says Premier League season must be completed

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says the Premier League season must be completed without "artificial,quot; methods of determining venues.

The league has been suspended since March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic with league leaders Liverpool, one of Hodgson's former clubs, with a 25-point lead at the top of the table.

Jurgen Klopp's team needs just two more wins to be sure of their first league title in 30 years, and Hodgson is convinced that the campaign should only end once all games have been played.

In a message to fans on the official Palace website, Hodgson said: "Everyone fully agrees that we need to end this season. We do not want artificial means to decide who wins the league, who enters the Champions League, who gets relegated and promoted.

"Ideally, our players would have a minimum of three to four weeks to prepare for the first leg of the second leg, but I accept that perhaps that timeframe should be tightened."

"It could mean additional restrictions on our workplace, the training ground, for example. It could also mean that we have to play our remaining nine games in a shorter period of time than we normally would have done, and then receive more time. short break between seasons.

"But I think with all these sacrifices, and it makes me uncomfortable to use that word in that context, everyone will be more than happy to accept what it takes to get back to playing as soon as possible to get the season over."