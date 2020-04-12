Country Music's Sturgill Simpson tests positive for COVID-19 – Deadline

Country music star Sturgill Simpson said Saturday that he tested positive for coronavirus. The singer blamed a European tour for exposing him, but getting tested proved difficult for him.

In an Instagram post, Simpson said he had been on a tour of Western Europe for two weeks in late January and early February. Then he played some shows on the east coast of the United States.

“We were disconnected on March 12 and I went home. This photo was taken at 9 a.m. on March 13 when my wife took me to the emergency room of our local hospital due to chest pains, fever, and blood pressure levels before the stroke, "Simpson wrote, showing him lying on a hospital bed with a mask on.

"I spent an hour listening to a (very condescending) doctor refuse to evaluate me because 'I did not meet the test criteria' and tell me why it was impossible for me to have contracted the virus due to its extreme rarity and that I was not in Western Europe still during that same period (which we now know to be incorrect) even though two nurses told me that I was the first person to come to their hospital to request an exam, "said Simpson.

Finally, he and his wife found a "free driving test center outside a National Guard warehouse."

Simpson remained asymptomatic, but received a phone call Friday from the Nashville Center for Disease Control. It was positive, his wife was negative.

"I must also add that the CDC nurse I spoke with yesterday told me that she reacts differently on a case-by-case basis, and that the White House briefings and the information they provide is basically pure speculation that causes fear and that it the only thing anyone knows is that we still don't know much, "he said.

Sturgill is now quarantined until April 19. He also had some criticism of the government's response, saying the coronavirus task force was "led by a man who does not believe in science, is against mass testing, and now we have a second task." Force jobs to 'open America again for business'!