Coronavirus updates: latest COVID-19 headlines from April 12, 2020 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The researchers are working on predicting how the coronavirus can spread in Minnesota. Meanwhile, in the last days, EE. USA It overtook Italy with the highest death toll in the world due to the virus.
Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday, April 12:
- 9:08 a.m.: Christians in the USA USA And worldwide they celebrated Easter from a distance on Sunday, with most churches closed and family gatherings canceled amid coronavirus closings.
- 8:20 p.m .: Health authorities say 657 more people in England with the coronavirus have died, with a total of more than 10,000 deaths in the UK.
- 7:34 p.m .: The UK says that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was released from the hospital while recovering from the coronavirus.