Coronavirus: Royal Society abandons plans to resume training | Football news

Royal Society has abandoned plans to allow players to train individually on the club's training ground during the coronavirus pandemic.

The La Liga team had announced Saturday that the players would be able to train individually at their training camp starting Tuesday after receiving a COVID-19 test, but the club reversed the decision after facing a backlash on social media.

Spain has been under blockade for four weeks as part of a national state of emergency to combat the spread of the virus, although some restrictions are being lifted as of Monday and some companies are ready to reopen.

The Sociedad players will continue training at home and the club reiterated that they never intended for the team to return to full training, which would see them at risk of having close contact with each other.

A statement from the club read: "We want to remind everyone that Real Sociedad's decision was to give first-team players the option to continue individual training at the Zubieta training ground.

"They were never going to do group training and each player could decide whether to train at home or at the facility, always complying with the security measures instructed by the health authorities."

"We are aware of the responsibility we have and that is why Real Sociedad is working on a plan for our athletes and employees to return to work that puts their health before any other consideration."

The Society was having a sensational season before all organized football in Spain was postponed indefinitely in March, rising to fourth place in the league and qualifying for the Copa del Rey final, where they would face Athletic Bilbao.