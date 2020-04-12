Coronavirus in Minnesota: Construction companies sue downtown Brooklyn for stopping projects due to COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Two construction companies are suing the city of Brooklyn Center after their projects were suspended over concerns about the coronavirus.

In its lawsuit, S.R. Weidema, Inc., of Maple Grove, and R.L. Larson Excavating, Inc., of St. Cloud, say they will lose nearly half a million dollars each week that work is delayed.

The companies argue that Mayor Mike Elliott wrongly postponed his projects due to a family's concern that construction dust could harm their children with asthma and increase their concerns about hiring COVID-19.

A local media outlet reports that the lawsuit filed in the Hennepin County District Court this week says that other construction projects in the city were able to continue under state and federal guidelines.

Elliott said in a written statement that his duty was "to protect the health and safety of our citizens,quot; using the emergency powers available to the city.

