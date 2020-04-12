Coronavirus in Minnesota: churches get creative to observe Easter Sunday in the home age – Up News Info

WOOD (Up News Info) – Since the outbreak of COVID-19, churches have become creative in trying to bring their services and sacraments to the faithful at a time when the public cannot come to them.

St. Ambrose in Woodbury is celebrating Mass in a different way, with a parking lot at the Easter Mass at dawn. Pastor Peter Williams said that in these strange times, the Church has had to adapt.

"What I have found is an exploited creativity. We cannot go left, we cannot go right. And this is what we are going to try to do," Williams said.

A parking mass is just one of the things that the parish has been doing. Mass broadcasts, automatic confessions, and mass celebrations in the parking lot amidst snowfall are some of the ways the church has continued its ministry.

"There is something about being gathered, being together to be able to look to your right and left, behind you and before you, and see other believers. I can't put a value on that. It was powerful. There is a sense of solidarity, a sense of being in something that is bigger than us, and that is something that we are grateful for, "Williams said.

The dawn mass began at 6:30 a.m. Easter morning, and he presented Williams in a hat and gloves, three singers, a flute player, and a pianist outside in the cold and snow, saying mass to the hundreds of parishioners watching in their cars.

"How can you think of an Easter like this?" exclaimed one of the singers, David Fischer. “I think that when I returned to be in person with everyone, everyone was in their cars, but to be here, I was singing for mass and it was very cold, but they all kept me warm. Honestly, looking and seeing everyone was something very special to be a part of. ”

For Fischer and his family, this mass was much more than a simple parking meeting.

“We are connected, not only physically but also spiritually. There is something very powerful and tangible to celebrate this time of year, during this time of crisis, and to know that so many people are pouring out their prayers and support and mutual love, "said Fisher.