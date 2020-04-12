Coronavirus Blocking: How to Apply for an Electronic Pass in Uttar Pradesh

To stop the spread of the coronavirus, the Indian government put the country closed for 21 days, and people are supposed to stay home. During this period, almost all commercial and private services are suspended.

However, essential services such as supermarkets, medical stores, hospitals, fuel pumps, print and electronic media, and telecommunications services, etc. they are open. But people are supposed to get the curfew in order to go to work.

Like the Delhi government, the UP government has also launched an online portal where people can apply for the electronic pass online.



here

+ Know how to get the electronic pass for Delhi.

Who is eligible to request the e-pass at UP

As already mentioned, the government has launched the ePass provision to facilitate transportation and travel during the blockade for those related to essential services and commute to work.

In addition, those who have an emergency job can also request curfew passes. But make sure you have a valid reason to get the pass.

Steps to apply the electronic pass in Uttar Pradesh





one) Open "http://164.100.68.164/UPePass2/" on your smartphone or PC



two) Click the Apply ePass option in the upper right corner



3) Now, you must register using the phone number and the OTP to go to the next step



4) After this, an application form will appear, enter details like name, date of birth, gender, applicant district, Tehsil name, etc.



5) Now accept the declaration and click the Submit button



6) Save the ePass ID to track future status.



How to check ePass status

one) Open "http://164.100.68.164/UPePass2/" on your smartphone or PC



two) Click Track your application option from the top right corner



3) Enter the registration number and the registered mobile phone number



4) Click the Search your application button to check the status





