Coronavirus Blocking: How to Apply for an Electronic Pass in Uttar Pradesh

However, essential services such as supermarkets, medical stores, hospitals, fuel pumps, print and electronic media, and telecommunications services, etc. they are open. But people are supposed to get the curfew in order to go to work.
Like the Delhi government, the UP government has also launched an online portal where people can apply for the electronic pass online. Also if you are from Delhi click
here
+ Know how to get the electronic pass for Delhi.
Who is eligible to request the e-pass at UP
As already mentioned, the government has launched the ePass provision to facilitate transportation and travel during the blockade for those related to essential services and commute to work.
In addition, those who have an emergency job can also request curfew passes. But make sure you have a valid reason to get the pass.
Steps to apply the electronic pass in Uttar Pradesh
Open "http://164.100.68.164/UPePass2/" on your smartphone or PC
Click the Apply ePass option in the upper right corner
Now, you must register using the phone number and the OTP to go to the next step
After this, an application form will appear, enter details like name, date of birth, gender, applicant district, Tehsil name, etc.
Now accept the declaration and click the Submit button
Save the ePass ID to track future status.
How to check ePass status
Open "http://164.100.68.164/UPePass2/" on your smartphone or PC
Click Track your application option from the top right corner
Enter the registration number and the registered mobile phone number
Click the Search your application button to check the status
