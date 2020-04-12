Congresswoman Barbara Lee talks to BR about surviving the COVID-19 pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX) – Congresswoman Barbara Lee spoke to Black Renaissance about the coronavirus, its impact on African Americans and communities of color, and the work it is doing by its constituents and all Americans to ensure its economic recovery.

Rep. Lee (D-California) emphasized the importance of shelter-in-place, physical detachment, handwashing, and sterilization, and urges everyone to follow scientists and healthcare advisers as we overcome this pandemic.

She is fighting for better data tracking here in the US. USA, where a disproportionate number of black and brown people die from COVID-19 due to lack of medical care and the systemic racial disparities that have existed "since the Middle Passage."

Rep. Lee wants everyone to know about the work that she, the Democrats, and the Congressional Black Caucus are doing to help all of their constituents weather the economic and financial crisis, now and during the recovery, not just corporations, but also people, workers. , 1099 freelancers and small businesses.

Constituents who need immediate help should call Representative Lee's district office directly at (510) 763-0370. Additionally, they can visit their website, read.house.gov/coronavirus, for a list of links to important federal, state, and local resources.

Finally, as a social psychologist, Lee talks about the importance of physical detachment … but is careful to emphasize the importance of staying connected to each other.

"We're going to get through this," says Lee. "It's hard. What we are hearing could be more difficult … but still … and still, we get up."

Here is a transcript of their April 9 conversation with BR host Jan Mabry from their homes via video conference. About a month had passed since the refugee order was issued in Northern California, in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Jan Mabry: Congresswoman Barbara Lee, welcome to Black Renaissance. Thank you very much for speaking with us.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee: Happy to be with you, Jan.

Jan Mabry: You know, you've always spoken for me and I know you speak for many of your constituents and I think they need to know about you now more than ever, maybe. So let's jump: I know I only have you for a second, because you're in the trenches every day. My first question You know, we have received so many mixed signals from the beginning, as that was when the coronavirus was still in Wuhan (China). There were people who said it was a hoax, then you received all kinds of false remedies and medical information on the internet. I even heard some people say that blacks couldn't catch him, that we were immune and conspiracy theories. For those who still need to hear it, could you please talk about the importance of shelter instead?

Congresswoman Barbara Lee: First of all, let me say that we are in this together. So I am very happy to be with you today. And just know that being together means that we all have to, in many ways, come together and follow health care directives, and we'll get through this together. Let me give you a little history. First, I serve on the Appropriations Committee, and I serve on the committee that funds all of our health care, global health hospitals, community clinics. Systematically, we have seen this president present budgets that fully decimate the Office of Minority Health, for example, health disparities, the Office of the pandemic: all the offices that would have predicted that this pandemic would come and then … (then) then We would have had the answer and the protocols ready to act. But instead, this administration was not ready. And so what happened was, because of the delay in time, I mean, he called it a hoax, you know, and a lot of people believed that. We cannot believe that. This is deadly. And from above, from the Commander in Chief, from the President, United States, from the first day, we were told that it was a hoax. So we had to get there quickly as members of Congress and try to change this, because we knew this was deadly. I mean, I know Dr. Fauci (Director of Allergy and Infectious Diseases). I have worked with him on HIV and AIDS for 21 years. And in January he was actually in Darfour, Sudan, and he returned through Ethiopia and everyone wearing masks. And then I went back to the United States and said something was up. What is it? This administration could not be obtained in any way to respond.

Finally, thank goodness, our great mayor, the mayor of (San Francisco), London Breed, saw the signs. I was reading the data and I knew we had to do something quickly. Then she declared a state of emergency. And I just have to congratulate her because it was this African American mayor who put the state on the right track in terms of physical distance and then the rest, well, not even the rest of the country, but the state of California. and many, many states now.

And here we are today. We know what works. And we know this because so many deaths have occurred in China and in Spain and Italy. We know what we need to do. And physical distancing, washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, hand sanitizer if we can find it (what we're working on now because the supply chain is messed up), but we know what works. So I'm really encouraging and urging everyone here and listening to this to follow our healthcare advisors' instructions, because scientists and healthcare advisors know how to get out of this, despite I still have no answer about it (coronavirus). So we need the right information about healthcare from our health experts, and then we need the economic impacts and know what we have to do to change this economy. Then it is health care. We have to save people's lives. We have to save people's jobs. We have to get help with the economic recovery.

Jan Mabry: There have been many disparities in the number of black and brown people who are victims of Covid-19. And when you look at it worldwide, no, in Italy and there were Italians and in Britain, British died (of all races). But here in the United States, perhaps it is because we do not have access to adequate medical care or we have pre-existing conditions, it seems that there are a disproportionate number of black and brown people who are victims. Could you talk a little bit about that?

Congresswoman Barbara Lee: Insurance. It is all that, let me tell you. What we are seeing now are the manifestations of systemic and institutional racism. When you look at what we are seeing now, we know that from the Middle Passage, from slavery, there have been great disparities in health care, in the economy and wealth, in the wealth gap, in employment, in housing. So systemic discrimination has been with us. That is why we have been fighting. All of us. For all our lives.

So here we are dealing with a health care pandemic. Health disparities in the black community are enormous because of the history of this country that does not address systemic racism and health disparities. So we know and when you look at what happened, for example, Charles Blow in the New York Times wrote an opinion piece and it really is something, compare what happened in Italy with those who perished and died. Seventy-five percent had hypertension or heart disease. A large percentage had asthma. A large percentage had diabetes. A large percentage lived indoors. A large percentage were front-line workers. You go on and on and on. Track exactly what the underlying issues are in our community. And then you add that lack of access to medical care and the horrible kind of discrimination that exists. Many states have not even expanded Medicaid.

Then you have layers and layers and layers of social determinants that have led to this. So what we have to do now is, and again … what I'm doing with the Black Caucus of Congress, and as the co-chair of our steering and policy committee, being the only woman in African American leadership, is working to try to get the CDC, to present these data regarding race and ethnicity. As you see, and I'll give an example, Milwaukee County, I think twenty-six, twenty-seven percent of the residents are African-American. Eighty-one percent of Covid-19 deaths are African American. Look at Louisiana. Seventy percent of deaths are African American. I could go on and on and on. And what are CDC doing? They haven't even done the data collection. So we got it on a bill that, of course, didn't happen today, but we will continue to fight for the language and requirements for CDC to collect this data and make it public quickly so that we know how to target communities with insufficient medical services.

And we insist that we get these tests, these rapid response tests in our communities because we have met and spoken with many of our wonderful and amazing African American medical school presidents. They have the way and they have the road map. If we could get the political will to do this because our people are dying in disproportionate numbers. They are not being treated. They are not being tested. And then we see the disproportionate deaths. And it is a really terrible moment. And so I urge you to mobilize, organize. Inform your elected officials that we need to get these test kits out quickly in communities with insufficient medical services. We have to get this information quickly.

Jan Mabry: Now, there is a recovery in terms of our health, of course, but there is also a financial impact. We are having great success. Some 17 million people applied for unemployment (since the pandemic). A large part of them were in California, I'm sure. People receive call centers. They cannot get any help. This is a kind of civic education lesson because if you never knew what your state or local or federal government did, you are learning now. This is a crash course with the coronavirus. What is the federal government doing … to help people who can't pay their bills? We cannot pay our bills. We cannot pay our rent. We cannot pay our mortgages. What is the federal government doing?

Congresswoman Barbara Lee: First of all, let me say that the African American community has not recovered from the 2010 recession. So we are starting well below the curve. I mean, we are way down. Obviously, the wealth gap is huge. We lost our property during the subprime crisis. So we have a lot of problems that, unfortunately, are unique to us.

So what are we doing? OK. At the federal level, we have passed three bills. We have of course included some of the preliminary invoice tests, which we have yet to see happen. But on the economic front, we have offered billions of dollars for small business loans. But guess that? Oh, and we include individuals who have, for example, 1099 sole proprietors, for store owners, barbershop owners, nail shops, all employees, religious groups, churches, their employees, 501 (c) (3) s ( non-profits). We have put money into those provisions under the Payroll Protection Act to allow people to remain on the payroll. If in fact the organization agrees to keep it, I think it's 90 percent or 95 percent of those employees on the payroll after this is over. But guess that? That money is like the first to arrive, the first to be served. So it is very difficult to access.

Jan Mabry: There is another one they are working on. And that one particularly targets small businesses with fewer than 10 employees.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee: So is.

Jan Mabry: What about people? I mean, a lot of people, including myself, are not used to dealing with the Small Business Administration … we don't know that you have to go to your bank. There are so many obstacles to even reaching information.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee: And also, banks, we are dealing with this as we speak, we are trying to say that you must have a pre-existing relationship with the bank in the first place, and that you must be an SBA lender with the bank. So we're trying, and I'm on the Appropriations Committee, Congresswoman Maxine Waters as chair of the Financial Services Committee. So in this bill that McConnell (Republican House Leader) McConnell wouldn't bet on, we had about $ 60 billion going to, say, credit unions, community institutions, unbanked. And so we have to have a separate fund flow and fund. Non profit. I mean, what nonprofits have had to deal with the SBA? Please. Well then. Which members of the clergy and churches have had to deal with the SBA.

So we are trying to unpack all of this and we are trying to make this as simple as possible. But just know, agencies are not equipped even with their infrastructure and architecture, their technology to match, if the money was there, and the money, you know, is somewhere, they can't even get it out.

So what I'm doing, and my staff is terrific, they work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for my constituents, as well as other members, especially the Black Caucus, if you have problems with unemployment compensation, if you have problems to get to the SBA, if you have problems with loans, if you have any problems, contact my office. We are being advocates. I mean, we always do case work, but now, it's like we brought people to bring people from foreign countries because they couldn't get on the planes. So we are working on cases 24 hours.

So until we as federal officials get it right and we can do the right thing with Mitch McConnell, because this, again, must be bipartisan with McConnell, then Trump, remember the civics lessons, and then Trump has to sign the bill. Of law.

Jan Mabry: Yes

Congresswoman Barbara Lee: Elections, elections, elections in November. Because we can't get McConnell and Trump to do it, what do we do? But I can guarantee you one thing. Members of the Black Caucus and Democrats struggle every day to address all the issues you just mentioned.

Unemployment compensation is fine, so we were able to add for those 1099 individuals and people are eligible for unemployment compensation, which isn't much. But we add $ 600 a week, which in California is nothing. But that's all we could get $ 600 from whatever the standard unemployment compensation is. We also made the $ 1,200 for individuals, through a kind of direct refund. We have to go back. This must happen every month. We cannot be, we cannot be just one thing at a time.

Jan Mabry: I know, one month is not going to be enough.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee: A month is not going to help. So now we're trying to put more money, which McConnell wouldn't bet, on our SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and our food stamp program, because now we have millions more who need to access food banks and need the benefits of SNAP. So this is a difficult negotiation with the Republicans. I only know that.

Jan Mabry: And I am very happy that you negotiate for us.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee: Oh, but listen, yes we do. That is what we are there to do. That, and the case work, and being an advocate. So we are doing that. But people need to understand that, you know, until the federal government does it right, we are working hard and we will be advocates of whatever you are eligible for. And I just know again, we are in this together.

Jan Mabry: OK. Last question. I have you for a minute according to my computer. (Laughter) If you feel overwhelmed, I mean, you know, this is not a slumber party. It drives me crazy when, you know, there is all this happy talk … what happens to me, because I'm scared, what happens to me because this is … it's hard to imagine the unimaginable. It is difficult to conceive of the inconceivable. what do we do? What do you do what do you do when you feel overwhelmed? What advice do you have for us?

Congresswoman Barbara Lee: Well, I return to my faith. I know we are tired and we are far from where I started. No one told me that the path would be easy. It didn't go that far for Him to leave me. OK. So I say my prayers every day and I remember how the struggles of blacks, and women and black women, have happened. We have been through a lot in this country, and we continue to grow.

Jan Mabry: And we still get up.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee: OK. Now, by profession, I am a psychiatric social worker. So I also understand the mental health and the emotional cost that this is taking. So we have to connect with your family and friends as much as possible. You know, learn new things. I mean, I've been at my house for five days in a row and 20 years. (Laughs) Now I'm seeing things. Whoa

Jan Mabry: I know I started looking around. I'm cleaning … it's very clean (laughs).

Congresswoman Barbara Lee: (Laughs) And I found gifts for people fifteen years ago with their names and they never gave it to them.

Jan Mabry: I know.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee: I am working from dawn to dusk. But I tell you one thing. Physical distance is very important. And I say physical. Not social, due to the mental health connotations of that. But if you can go out, if there is any way to exercise, depending on your physical condition, I would say, keeping the physical distance: do something outdoors where there are not many people and try to enjoy the nature that we have, the beautiful topography and the air around here in the Bay Area.

Jan Mabry: And I'm not going to lie on some level, I was a little tired. You know? (laughs)

Congresswoman Barbara Lee: Who does not?

Jan Mabry: We are so non-stop. You know, every minute … I have to catch myself, sometimes. I'm like, "uhh … I have time … uhh … I'm going to call. My uncle will be on the phone and continue for another hour … OK. (Laughs) … nothing more to do.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee: Yes Listen, my granddaughter, there is a shelter in Illinois and, for the first time, she writes me a letter, right?

Jan Mabry: … Awww

Congresswoman Barbara Lee: If you know what I mean? For real. And for the first time, I write your letter and sent you some photos from when I was a baby (smiles). Then she answers me. ‘Thanks BB (laughs).

Jan Mabry: Something good will come out of this. Something good. I know it is hard.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee: It's hard.

Jan Mabry: Listen, I know you have to go … I really appreciate you talking to us. You have spoken for me for so long and you continue to do so.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee: Oh yeah. We will do this again and thanks for spreading the word. And everyone, stay healthy and follow the instructions of our health professionals. Let's get out of this. It's hard. It could be more difficult what we are hearing … but still, and still, we get up.

Jan Mabry: I will make sure that all your contacts are on our website … and we will see each other again.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee: Thank you very much. How good to see you … good to see you!

Jan Mabry: Glad to see you too!

Congresswoman Barbara Lee: Goodbye.

Jan Mabry: Goodbye.

