Commentary with Jack Nicklaus, the Tiger chip and the Cabrera family: the memories of Ewen Murray Masters | Golf News







In the week we should have been watching the Masters, Ewen Murray shares some of her favorite Augusta National memories, including comments with Jack Nicklaus … on a T-shirt!

Like you, I am missing the Masters, that glorious and charming opening of our season. Even though it's 4,000 miles away, it was our backdrop for the wonderful golf games ahead of us.

Everyone will have their favorite memories of the tournament and since we have so much free time, I thought I'd share some of mine with you.

Jack Nicklaus gave a first ceremonial tee shot, went to our studio, and then joined Ewen in the comment box

I get nervous with Augusta, and I think it is the pure magnetism of the Masters. Maybe it's excitement, anticipation, or worry that you might make mistakes, but the adrenaline is pretty strong.

A few years ago, Jack Nicklaus was our guest on Sky Sports. David Livingstone and Butch Harmon were sitting next to the six-time champion in the studio. He was a mile away in the television production village as he watched and heard Jack's every word.

That day, I was, for some reason, more nervous than usual, so I had dressed in a plain black T-shirt since they wouldn't see me in the air. An hour after the show, live golf was about to start and David thanked Jack for his time and said that he and our viewers were waiting for his comments. Commentary?!

Jack's knowledge of Augusta was 'stimulating and fascinating'

With my preparation, mind everywhere and wild thoughts, I had forgotten that Jack would join me for a short time in the box and here I was, wearing a T-shirt!

The door opened and Jack entered the cabin. He was dressed impeccably in a spotless white shirt, a yellow Masters tie, and a beautiful, perfectly tailored green jacket. O ﬀ came the jacket that was placed around the chair.

"How's it going Ewen, I've been waiting to see and talk about golf."

I immediately apologized for being a bit scrupulous, but I didn't have to worry when Jack said, "I wish I wore a T-shirt, this necklace is wreaking havoc on my neck." I didn't think about it for a minute, but it was the way Jack made you feel comfortable. The best golfer of our generation and the humblest gentleman in the sport.

Would Nicklaus consider using a pink controller, like Bubba Watson?

After a few minutes, I almost forgot we were live on air. His insight into that course was inspiring, fascinating, and insightful, all with a hint of humor. It was like seeing the Masters with your best friend.

Bubba took the tee with his pink driver and I said, "Jack, somehow I couldn't see you with a pink driver."

"Rosa? I wouldn't know, I'm colorblind!"

Ian Poulter found himself in the bunker to the left of the third green. "I never knew there was a bunker there," was the comment on my right. "He always looked to the right side of the pin, there was no future."

I could go on, Jack's sense of humor matched his decency, and that day and the days I shared with him were some of my most memorable and fun days on TV.

Shot of the masters

I can't look past the Tiger chip from the back of the 16th green. If the best screenwriters in the world came up with that, they would surely have been driven to a truck with padded walls.

Tiger's chip-in at 16 in 2005 was pure theater

The ball, almost stopping at the vertex of the break to have a break. Receiving a second wind, it descends down the slope at an accelerated rate before your journey is overlooked. Exhausted, he rests on the edge of the glass, shows off his swoosh and we think it's done. A final dimple roll and the ball disappears in the dark.

Ecstasy, pandemonium, raw joy, not just for Tiger, but for everyone watching. We live moments like this in sports. It was one that we will never forget.

Picture of the Masters

It's from 2013 when Adam Scott became the first Australian to win the Masters, but it wasn't just that winning moment in a sudden death on a rainy night in Georgia.

The defeated Argentine star Angel Cabrera had his son Frederico caddy for him that week. They must have gone through each emotion during the four days. When Adam punched his 12-foot foot from right to left across the tenth green, Frederico's head tilted, and his father drew back to allow the Australian his best moment.

Angel Cabrera clearly enjoyed having her son in her purse in 2013

When the moment passed, Angel approached and congratulated Adam. Live cameras stayed with the new champion, but one of my monitors had another scene; They were father and son, arm in arm back up the hill toward the clubhouse. Defeated, yes, he gave his all, yes.

Together, they were naturally sad because they didn't win, but they were happy to be together and there would always be another day for them in the future. That image stays with me and says a lot about sports. It says a lot about the Masters that has given us so many evocative images.

Hang in there and take care of yourself. There will be more to come from Augusta when the time is right.