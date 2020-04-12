Citizens' health and the right to vote need protection (04/12/20) – Up News Info

Citizens' health and the right to vote need protection

Now I've had enough! It is not enough to say that I am disappointed with the Wisconsin Legislature, the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and the United States Supreme Court regarding the Wisconsin primary election. The decisions made by the previous agencies were not only strictly political and wrong, but were also intentional, deliberate, and most likely caused death and at least serious illness for hundreds or thousands of Wisconsin residents.

I am appalled at the lack of sensitivity, decency, and foresight of the two courts. Judges in Colorado do not play politics with their decisions. But in Wisconsin and Washington, D.C., that's exactly what these courts did. These decisions to force good residents to physically vote cannot be said to have been unintended consequences. Those judges deliberately and intentionally forced people to leave and stand in line for hours, some in wheelchairs and walkers, in adverse weather conditions and with very few polling places. Their outrageous and rampant behavior was completely contrary to all our scientific and medical advice to stay within and "social distance,quot; during this pandemic!

I am ashamed to say that one of the five votes in the United States Supreme Court was a former Colorado judge.

I am licensed to practice law before the US Supreme Court. USA And I would love to go to that body and tell them how ridiculous their behavior was and how it endangered so many lives.

This despicable behavior must be remembered as an unpleasant stain on our highest judicial members.

Herb Galchinsky Englewood

Editor's Note: Galchinsky is a retired Denver County Court judge (1995-2011).

I feel extremely fortunate to live and vote in Colorado. Our electoral systems are among the best in the nation and should be a model for everyone. This has been demonstrated through consistently high results since the start of the mail vote. Given the almost complete closure of our country today, I am extremely concerned about how you can vote in a time of social estrangement and quarantine. I urge Senators Michael Bennet, Cory Gardner and Representative Joe Neguse to enact legislation that requires and pays for a ballot by mail throughout the country. We cannot allow our constitutional duty to vote to be hampered in any way by our current situation. I hope, as I know my elected officials do, that we have overcome this current disaster by the time the critical November elections arrive. But that in no way should prevent them from acting just in case.

Meherab Amaria Broomfield

Due to the coronavirus, many voters may be forced to choose between exercising their right to vote and protecting individual and community health. We can address this challenge by having each state adopt a vote-by-mail system. Elections are the cornerstone of our republic. They provide citizens with the crucial opportunity to express their views on important political decisions and help determine who leads our towns, cities, states, and nation.

Business leaders know that a well-functioning economy requires a robust democracy. That is why the non-profit organization Business for America is mobilizing the private sector to ask Congress to allocate funds to help states adopt voting by mail systems. We reject President Donald Trump's claim that voting by mail will be riddled with abuse. There is no evidence to support this. Voting, like buying a product, is a validation of how well the political system works. Companies know that when voters go offline and participation rates are low, it indicates that the broader system itself is failing.

For most employers, voting by mail is not a partisan issue. It is an effective way to shore up our democracy and reduce polarization. It is also a way to protect the voices of our employees on Election Day. Companies understand that a successful and competitive economy requires strong democratic institutions, and elections, that must remain resilient in the face of this current public health crisis.

Richard Eidlin, Denver

The best response to this virus.

Yes, Krista, there is a better response to the COVID-19 pandemic than the "hammer,quot; of the state blockade and limiting everyone's movement to essential activities. It's called a generalized test and would allow a more laser-like approach than a blunt instrument. Guess what: We don't have the testing resources to do this yet. Opinions vary about whose fault it is, but it's certainly not the governor's, as he has been doing his best to obtain these resources for weeks. Hopefully the "laser,quot; approach will be possible soon, but until then, God bless Governor Jared Polis and his hammer!

Gretchen Frey Tabernash

Big Column I am a small business owner and could not agree more with the pointless approach we are taking. Our president is an idiot who doesn't take this seriously, so we overreact to local politicians who do it for him. Amputate an arm before we can even biopsy the mole on the finger. Crazy. Millions will suffer for a long time because of this. There is no strategy with Polis, Mayor Michael Hancock, etc., just group thinking. There has to be a better way to save lives and not destroy millions. Politicians do not work for a living. That's the problem. We entrust our lives and all decisions with these idiots who sign up for a job that the most decent and hard-working people would never want. It attracts narcissists, just like our president. Not people who really want to serve. That's the problem with everything and they can be bought and sold so easily that it just complicates things.

Joe Covell, Denver

Governor Cuomo doesn't deserve all those accolades

His inclusion of three letters saying that Governor Andrew Cuomo seems presidential to some is revealing and deserves another perspective.

As a native of western New York State, I was one of the many youths who left the state due to lack of economic opportunity. I still have many friends and family in New York who have continued to struggle over the years under some of the highest taxes, energy prices, and unemployment in the nation. The flow of people who left New York State over the years has been one of the highest exit rates of any state in our country.

New York is a wonderful state with many natural resources, clean hydro and wind power, tourism, manufacturing, and many other economic opportunities. The political leadership, however, is strangling this opportunity.

Governor Cuomo with his many failed and costly social experiments has reduced state Medicaid payments to hospitals and other major social needs that are now contributing to the state crisis. To avoid attention to this, he has now done a masterful job of going out in front of communications, redirecting blame and diverting attention from these failed policies. Our nation's political environment would be much better if voters delved into the history of politicians rather than relying on eloquent presentations and questions and answers.

Steve Tillman, Parker

The private sector can only do so much in a pandemic battle

I offer a different opinion than George Brauchler's opinion that free enterprise and its spirit, not government action, will save the day from the COVID-19 virus. The companies and citizens to which Brauchler refers, and others like them in the private sector, well deserve our gratitude; but your contributions alone will not be enough.

The effective role of free markets depends on all parties being free to negotiate, an element that is lacking in times of pandemics. States, counties, and hospitals do not have the flexibility to walk away from negotiations for testing, protective equipment, and ventilation equipment.

COVID-19 is not concerned with matching supply to demand; It infects those who lose contracts as virulently as those who win. It is not positioned only in areas fortunate enough to meet these needs; it travels and infects everywhere. Recent and heartfelt pleas from medical professionals and from localities and states demonstrate the fact that free markets cannot adequately respond to this dilemma.

The Federal Defense Production Law has long been used, temporarily, to involve the industry in producing the necessary supplies, with centralized and organized distribution. It is time for the federal government, fully empowered and allied with the states, to act pragmatically and comprehensively. This is not the time for a free market ideology that, because of no one, cannot function normally. The most important thing now is not to measure the number of free companies that fight the virus, but to measure the actual production and delivery of needs.

Todd lundy Denver

Hickenlooper is not entitled to Dem's nomination

I am a lifelong Democrat, and I could never believe that I would one day agree with Dick Wadhams, the former Republican President of the State of Colorado, on politics.

In the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, many Democrats opined that Hillary Clinton had a "right,quot; to the nomination with her service to the nation. How did that work out?

Many now believe that former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper is "entitled,quot; to the seat in the United States Senate without lifting a finger. If Hick really wants the job and can be an asset to Colorado, go out and campaign like other potential candidates, or he will give Senate seat to Senator Cory Gardner.

Kal Zeppelin, Broomfield

