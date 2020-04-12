Chris Paul, Trae Young already play HORSE in real NBA games

When Chris Paul and Trae Young compete in the NBA HORSE Challenge on Sunday, they are expected to show the same magic they have delivered throughout their NBA careers.

Their play styles are quite different, but Paul and Young are considered among the NBA's most talented improvisers. Paul has immense technical basketball skills and many more accolades, but Young can throw punches from the parking lot. His special features are evident even in the NBA live competition.

Here are some of our favorite HORSE-like moves Paul and Young have accomplished in the NBA:

CP3 hits a crazy series-winning shot against the Spurs

Show any casual fan who points to Paul's playoff performance level in this ridiculous Game 7 game with Danny Green and Tim Duncan everywhere.

CP3 beats the buzzer in Game 2 vs. Grizzlies

This shot was eerily similar to that of the Spurs. Again, Paul turns an unbalanced attempt under extreme pressure.

CP3 floats shot from the top of the board

This would be considered lucky if it were almost any other player. However, for someone as skilled as Paul, it might not have been by accident.

CP3 hits back step 3 hard to beat Pacers

A flashback of Pelicans Paul showing his range.

Bring kill Bucks with OT stunts

This was probably the most memorable play of Young's rookie season. We are still not sure how he got this done in time.

Bring hits hard in All-Star Game

Young's first All-Star appearance came with a watershed moment that he had no qualms about looking back on.

Bring hits the third quarter bell from behind the logo

The range!

Brings shame to your dog

OK, this was not in an NBA game. But it happened recently and involved a cute dog, so we shared it anyway.