Chris Froome says he is close to making a full recovery after his terror accident in France | News News





Chris Froome says he is back in normal training despite coronavirus blockade

Chris Froome has revealed that his recovery from his horror accident in August is "quite complete,quot; as he intensifies his training despite the crash of the coronavirus.

Froome participated in the latest e-ride Team Ineos on the Zwift virtual events platform on Sunday, along with fellow Tour de France champions Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal.

In an interview on his team's YouTube channel, Froome said: "The recovery is going really well, it would go as far as saying that it is quite complete.

"I'm still doing some exercises off the bike to strengthen the injured right side, but I'm back in normal training and that's going really well."

Froome suffered a catalog of injuries in the crash during a training run at the Criterium du Dauphine last year, including fractures of the sternum, cervical vertebrae and elbow, and a hip fracture.

It returned relatively unobtrusively on the UAE Tour in February, which was shortened due to the spread of the coronavirus, and is currently blocked in southern France.

"It's going well, I'm keeping very busy and obviously I'm training as much as I can in the turbo coach," added Froome.

"We are all going crazy, but we are getting over it."