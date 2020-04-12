Cam Newton can emulate Ryan Tannehill's career comeback, says Luke Kuechly

Cam Newton still has what it takes to be an NFL quarterback and could follow Ryan Tannehill's path to return to fame, according to Newton's former teammate Luke Kuechly.

Newton, who has struggled with shoulder and foot injuries in the past two seasons, was released by the Panthers last month after the team moved to Teddy Bridgewater as a starter.

Kuechly, who retired from football after the end of the 2019 season, insists that Newton, 30, still has a lot to offer as a starter after nine years in Charlotte. He used Tannehill's move to the Titans last offseason as an example of how it could happen.

"I think there is a model right now with what Tannehill did in Tennessee, you come in as a backup and as the season progresses you have a chance," Kuechly told Mike Tirico of the NBC Sports Network.

Tannehill left the Miami Dolphins to replace Marcus Mariota in Tennessee before last season, but had a chance to start mid-year and sensationally guided the Titans to the AFC championship game before being rewarded with four years and $ 118 million. contract.

Kuechly noted that the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots are "in conversation,quot; with teams that could sign Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP.

Newton recently described himself as a "fish out of water,quot; in free agency, but his skill on the field is not something Kuechly questions.

"I think Cam is healthy again, he remains a dangerous threat," said Kuechly. "Look what he has done in the last two years, minus his injuries, it has been fantastic for us. What makes Cam special is what he can do in his pocket, but also what you can do with his legs."

"For me, once I get everything back, it will go back to where it was before."

As for Kuechly, he hopes to remain involved in the game after retiring at age 28.

"I know when the season comes I am going to have that hole in my stomach knowing that, man, I wish I was still out there, but I hope I can find a way to stay involved in football in some way," he said. "When you talk to the (television) production team, you talk to guys who have played like (Jason) Witten, (Tony) Romo and Ronde (Barber), you can say they played at a high level."

"They still have the ability to stay involved in the game and that part is something that I find appealing."