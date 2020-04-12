Budding Elementary School Journalists Post "Third Grade Closing News,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

ORINDA (KPIX) – With schools closed for weeks during the coronavirus shelter, some elementary students in Orinda are circulating their own newspaper.

Third graders at Glorietta Elementary School go on field trips, camp out in the backyard, and even trim their parents' hair while taking shelter instead.

But twice a week, a dozen students present story ideas in a video conference call.

One by one, Lucy Targonski asks each of her classmates, "What are you doing?"

"Activities you can do at home," said one.

"How to celebrate his birthday during the running of the bulls," said another.

"My article is about how car companies come together to make as many ventilators as they can to help coronavirus patients breathe," said a third.

Students are third-grade Closing News reporters.

It is a biweekly newspaper that 8-10 year old students launched after the COVID-19 pandemic closed all schools in the Bay Area.

Many items illuminate the reality of the new on-site shelter, from the "Chalk Your Walk,quot; trend to recipes to keep you busy.

Targonski started publishing 2-4 pages.

"I like to learn from my friends because they teach me new things," he said. "It is like a writing exercise that my friends and I can do, and it is a good way to keep in touch."

Students often have their own ideas for the story.

Fellow reporter Madeline Stout recently wrote about the contamination and is now trying to reach the end of the race with toilet paper.

It is so bad that his grandfather had to deliver some to his family's home.

He kept six feet of physical distance, of course. She shows a photo of him stretching out the toilet paper with a stick.

“My dad went to the store and they were empty where the toilet paper normally is. It was like, just empty, "Stout said.

So what does she think caused the shortage?

"I'm still investigating that," he said.

Madeline's mother Alison Stout says the newspaper is a fun way to keep students and their families connected.

"It's almost like a newsroom where your ideas come together and share," Stout said. "And I think they have been able to have a lot of creative juices flowing with these ideas."

And Lucy's mother, Jenny Poree, says the newspaper encourages curiosity and creativity.

“We miss having the teachers. They are fantastic, and part of homeschooling is so incredibly new to parents that it is a way to get kids involved, "said Poree.

As students write the articles, parents take turns designing the design.

They say the principal emails the newspaper to the 350-member student body.

Many of the young reporters indicate that they would like to continue the newspaper even after the shelter in place ends.

And someday, perhaps they will remember how they used this favorite project to turn some bad news into a good news experience.