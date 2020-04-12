Blue light shines on Mount Davidson's cross at Easter tribute to frontline workers in pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The annual Easter sunrise service at the historic Mount Davidson Landmark Park and Cross in San Francisco was canceled this year due to the new coronavirus on-site shelter order, the first cancellation since established the tradition in 1923.

But part of the tradition, the lighting of the cross the night before Easter, continued from Saturday to Sunday with an additional twist.

The cross was lit with a blue light "to show support for essential healthcare professionals and frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic," the Council of Armenians of Northern California said in a press release.

The concrete cross, which measures 103 feet high above San Francisco's highest point, is one of several that have been stopped at the site, with others destroyed by arsonists.

The current cross was dedicated in 1933 when President Franklin Roosevelt "pressed a golden key on the telegraph in Washington, D.C. to light the cross in front of an audience of 50,000 people," according to a story compiled by the Armenian council.

The council has been the legal owner of the cross and the site of the cross since 1997, after a lengthy debate over a religious symbol owned by the city.

"It is one of the oldest landmarks in San Francisco and is a monument to the 1.5 million victims of the 1915 Armenian Genocide," the council said in its announcement.

