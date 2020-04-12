Blac Chyna criticized for charging fans over $ 1K for Follow Back and FaceTime

Instagram

Some people are convinced that the makeup mogul has gone bankrupt, while others joke that people like YBN Almighty Jay and Rob Kardashian will pay him for it.

Having your favorite celebrities follow you on social media is surely something that can make many people happy, and Blac Chyna he is more than happy to do it on one condition. It has recently baffled the Internet by charging fans $ 250 for a follow-up. As if that wasn't shocking enough, she will have a FaceTime with you if you pay her $ 950.

Many rush to attack her for this. "It's a damn virus and some people don't have the money to pay the bills and she's charging for a follow-up," said one. "Charge people for following you? What a shame, bye!" another commented. Meanwhile, others joked that the likes of YBN Almighty Jay and Rob Kardashian I would be more than willing to pay for it.

"Imagine you pay and then follow it and stop following it after a few weeks," someone else joked, as there were several people who believed that Chyna was bankrupt due to quarantine. "Blac Chyna charges 950 for the face time. My sister really goes through difficult times, that's not even fun, although that's crazy," said one individual. "Lol! Does she need money?" someone else commented.

There was also a person who joked: "A bet that a simp will pay and will only stay on the phone for a minute." On the other hand, one more individual similarly said, "The same assholes who donate to streamers with female contractions."

Chyna has yet to respond to the backlash, though she has disabled the comments under her post about it. Later, she updated her Instagram with a video promoting her makeup brand Lashed. "LASHED COSMETICS® & # 39; Beauty, for me, is about feeling comfortable in your own skin & # 39;", he wrote in the caption.