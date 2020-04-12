Biden defeats Sanders to win Alaska Democratic primary

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Joe Biden won the Alaska Democrats' presidential presidential election, defeating Senator Bernie Sanders days after Sanders suspended his campaign.

Biden beat Sanders on Saturday 55.3% to 44.7%. A total of 19,759 votes were cast.

Biden gets 11 delegates and Sanders gets 4. Sanders would have won more delegates, but after finishing his nomination bid last week, Sanders is no longer eligible to win delegates based on the state vote in the primaries and committees, according to the rules of the Democratic National Committee. However, Sanders is still eligible to win delegates based on vote totals in individual congressional districts, so the AP assigned four delegates to Sanders in Alaska.

Overall, Biden has 1,228 delegates and Sanders has 918, according to The Associated Press count.

Casey Steinau, president of the state party, said Sanders, along with US Senator Elizabeth Warren and Federal Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who have also suspended their campaigns, asked to be included in the counts.

Sanders suspended his campaign this week, but said he would keep his name on the ballot in states that have not yet voted. Their goal is to gather delegates as part of an effort to influence the party's platform at this year's Democratic National Convention.

Sanders won the state committees in 2016, over Hillary Clinton.

Alaska's primary was originally scheduled for April 4, but is concerned about COVID-19's reversed plans. In response, the party, which had planned to offer voting by mail and in-person locations, turned exclusively to a postal voting system.

The primary itself was new to Alaska Democrats, who moved from their traditional committees to a primary for this year's race in a movement Steinau said was aimed at increasing turnout. He used rank election ballots.

The party said it sent ballots to everyone who registered as Democrats in mid-February in early March, more than 71,000. The party also included voter registration forms and downloadable ballots on its website.

Ballots had to be received by Friday to be counted, the party said.