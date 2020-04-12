Best Buy One-Day Sale Leaves Up to $ 1,500 Off 15-Inch MacBook Pro

Best Buy is hosting a one-day sale in technology, which includes huge discounts on some different models of the 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro, which Apple no longer sells. Just to make sure it's mentioned directly, this model doesn't have the upgraded keyboard found on the new 16-inch model. If you agree with that, you can save a few hundred dollars compared to a 16-inch model with a similar configuration.

The retailer claims savings of up to $ 1,500, so it should come as no surprise that these price cuts are for some of the more expensive configurations with lots of memory, storage, and processing power. The biggest price cut is in the 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro with a touch bar, which comes loaded with a ninth-generation Intel Core i9 processor (six-core, 2.6GHz base clock, 4.5GHz turbo clock), 32GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro Vega 20 Graphics, 1TB solid state storage. It costs $ 2,650 for today only. This model originally sold for $ 4,150, so this is a great discount. A similarly configured 16-inch model with an AMD Radeon Pro 5500M costs $ 3,099.

For a little less money, Best Buy sells a model that has all the above specifications, but with lower graphics performance. Instead of the Radeon Pro Vega 20 graphics chip, it has the Radeon Pro 560X. This model costs $ 2,550 today, and it's the incredible amount of $ 1,200 of its regular price. Given the choice between this model and the laptop mentioned above, I'd go for the laptop that contains the Radeon Pro Vega 20 graphics for just $ 50 more, though this isn't baggy.

If you want something that's even more affordable, there's another 15-inch model that takes $ 500 off its regular price, and today comes in at $ 2,300. It has an 8-core 8-core Intel Core i9 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and AMD Radeon Pro 560X graphics. As for storage, it has a 512 GB SSD. As long as you don't use memory intensive applications, this one should be right for you compared to the previous ones.

Best Buy generally has the lowest price on Beats Studio 3 wireless noise-canceling headphones, and today it's outperforming its best price. This model costs $ 350 at various retailers, but you can get them for $ 180 at Best Buy today. These aren't the latest Beats, but they sound good, will cancel noise, and feature Apple's H1 wireless chip. That makes them easier to pair than most Bluetooth headsets with Apple products you may have, such as an Apple Watch, MacBook Air or Pro, iPad, and a macOS computer.