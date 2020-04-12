Baseball is connected to Jenny Cavnar's DNA, thanks to her father Steve

Editor's Note: Second in a series about baseball icons in Colorado. Today: the Cavnar family

On a typical summer day, Jenny Cavnar walks the Rockies clubhouse, asks questions of the players, and meticulously fills out her notebook.

In the men-dominated media feud before the game on the bench, she is perfectly at ease, and she frequently asks manager Bud Black some of the more timely questions of the day. Everything seems to be so natural for Cavnar.

"My dad comes from my dad," said Cavnar, a studio presenter and secondary reporter for AT,amp;T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. "When I ask Buddy a question, from a game management point of view, I almost feel like I'm asking my dad questions. Because when my curiosity about the game and the strategy started, I remember bullying my father with some of the those same questions. "

Her father is Steve Cavnar, a Denver native, a high school math teacher and a member of the Colorado High School Baseball Hall of Fame. He coached baseball for 36 years, winning a state title at Smoky Hill in 2001 and another at Regis Jesuit in 2011, his last year of training.

The Cavnar's father-daughter dance has been balanced with a baseball tune for as long as it can remember.

And he helped Jenny make history.

On July 2, 2015, she became the first woman to comment on radio color for a National League game when she was at the KOA 850 stand for the Rockies' 8-1 loss to the Diamondbacks in Phoenix. On April 23, 2018, in a game between the Rockies and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, she became the first woman since 1993 to make a play-by-play of a major league television broadcast.

Her call to Nolan Arenado's first-inning home run: "And that ball is thrown into left field. Turn on the fountains! She's gone!"

Looking from his home in Berthoud, Steve was thrilled.

"Jenny had not had that particular experience before," he said. "She certainly has had the research and study and all of that. She's always ready and ready for pre-game and post-game work, but now, to call a three-hour game? I was so nervous. And I was so proud." .

Jenny, anxiously awaiting the return of coronavirus baseball, watches her career now and laughs softly at her predestined path.

"Everyone always asks when I fell in love with baseball and the clear answer is that I really didn't have a choice," he said. “That was a lifestyle for our family. We are always on the baseball field. "

Steve played high school baseball at Thomas Jefferson and college dances at Mesa State (when he was a high school) before moving to the state of Colorado as a walk-on. He began his coaching career as a fifth year assistant at CSU. His first job as a teacher and coach was at Delta High in Western Slope.

Jenny, 37, played basketball, softball, and lacrosse at Smoky Hill and lacrosse club at CSU. He spent countless hours at his father's baseball camps, often picking up a glove and participating.

Steve, 66, can tell story after story about his daughter, such as the time he and his wife, Donna, attended a parent-teacher conference with Jenny's second-grade teacher.

"The teacher said," We love Jenny, it's amazing, but is there any way I can stop talking? "Steve remembers with a laugh." We joked with Jenny about it now. We said, 'Your second grade teacher knew you were going to be broadcasting.'

Steve can't forget the moment Jenny questioned his tactical decision on the diamond.

In the 2010 state championship series, Regis faced Grandview in the first round. Grandview ace Kevin Gausman, later recruited out of Louisiana by the Orioles in the first round of the 2012 MLB draft, was on the mound.

"We were down for a run with runners in first and second and no one out and Evan Escabedo, one of our best hitters, was up," Steve recalled. “Still, it really was a good bunting situation. But Evan was hot and I just thought, "I'm going with my guts and letting it hit." Sure enough, he hit a double on the wall and drove two runs. "

Regis, a No. 7 seed, annoyed Grandview, second seed, 10-9. After the wild celebration after the game, Jenny approached her father.

"The first thing Jenny said to me after the game was, 'It was a great game, Dad, but why didn't you play? "Steve said. She guessed it! It was great. It was a great question. If we had had a double jump play, I would have had to ask myself the same question."

These days, Rockies players notice Jenny's baseball acumen.

"Jenny gets baseball," said outfielder Charlie Blackmon. “She understands how difficult the game is and always understands the pressure that surrounds it. And he has a professional and positive attitude that the players enjoy working with. ”

Jenny certainly understands that she didn't learn the game by osmosis.

"Looking back, I have found that Dad was a lifelong baseball teacher and a lifelong math coach," he recalled. “In my last year at Smoky Hill, I was in my father's calculus class. He was not good at math as we have all come to find out.

"I'd say, 'Dad, just give me the answer.' But he didn't teach it that way. He trained me through it. He's got this way of making sure you figure things out on your own. Looking back, that was a great moment. It gave me the tools in my life to ask myself: Am I really doing enough? How can I improve? "

Jenny clearly remembers when she first raised the idea of ​​choosing a career in broadcasting.

It was his third year at Smoky Hill and he was watching "Monday Night Football,quot; with his father by his side. When the broadcast cut to gang reporter Melissa Stark, Jenny had a moment aha.

"I said, 'Dad, that's what I want to do,'" she recalled. "It really was the first time it resonated with me on TV. I remember thinking," Wow, it would be such a fun job! "

However, Jenny now realizes that Marcia Neville, the former KCNC TV prep sports reporter, planted the seeds of her broadcasting career for the first time.

"She was really that good," said Jenny. “With my dad's baseball success at Smoky Hill, it was often spring, so I knew her from that point of view. She was always one of the first people on the field after a great game. I mean, I wanted to be the first to go out on the field after my father won a great game, but there were all these reporters out there.

"Then maybe that's the connection. This is how you get to the field quickly. You carry a notebook or a microphone."

In 2007, Jenny was hired by Channel 4 San Diego to organize coverage before and after the game for the Padres. The concert in San Diego was perfect.

"I don't think I really had connected all the dots until the San Diego executive producer asked me if I knew how to keep track of a baseball game," he said. “I thought,‘ Well, yes, of course. I grew up in that world. "

"But it wasn't really until that first job with the Padres in '07 that I thought, 'Dang, I was made for this.'"

The Padres' manager at the time was Black, then his first year in San Diego.

"I have known Jenny professionally for 14 years, and for me, she has become one of the best in the game," said Black, who took over as Colorado manager in 2017. "It has been a lot of fun to see how his race,quot;. . Jenny really understands it.

He worked in San Diego until 2011 before returning to Colorado in 2012 to cover the team from his hometown.

As a sports television host, she is used to being recognized in public. That's great, but it doesn't compare to the kind words he hears about his father.

"It happens all the time," he said. "Former players and students come up and say," Oh, I had your father as a teacher, "and,quot; I had your father as a coach. "

"And that is generally followed by:" These are my children and this is my wife and I am very grateful for the example your dad gave me. Because I know how to be a good husband and a good father. "That's the most important thing to me. Baseball was a tool for my father to influence people in the game of life, not just the game of baseball."