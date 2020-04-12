Home Local News Baseball is connected to Jenny Cavnar's DNA, thanks to her father Steve

Baseball is connected to Jenny Cavnar's DNA, thanks to her father Steve

Editor's Note: Second in a series about baseball icons in Colorado. Today: the Cavnar family

On a typical summer day, Jenny Cavnar walks the Rockies clubhouse, asks questions of the players, and meticulously fills out her notebook.

In the men-dominated media feud before the game on the bench, she is perfectly at ease, and she frequently asks manager Bud Black some of the more timely questions of the day. Everything seems to be so natural for Cavnar.

"My dad comes from my dad," said Cavnar, a studio presenter and secondary reporter for AT,amp;T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. "When I ask Buddy a question, from a game management point of view, I almost feel like I'm asking my dad questions. Because when my curiosity about the game and the strategy started, I remember bullying my father with some of the those same questions. "

Her father is Steve Cavnar, a Denver native, a high school math teacher and a member of the Colorado High School Baseball Hall of Fame. He coached baseball for 36 years, winning a state title at Smoky Hill in 2001 and another at Regis Jesuit in 2011, his last year of training.

The Cavnar's father-daughter dance has been balanced with a baseball tune for as long as it can remember.

Jenny Cavnar of AT,amp;T SportsNet dances with her father Steve Cavnar on their wedding day.

And he helped Jenny make history.

On July 2, 2015, she became the first woman to comment on radio color for a National League game when she was at the KOA 850 stand for the Rockies' 8-1 loss to the Diamondbacks in Phoenix. On April 23, 2018, in a game between the Rockies and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, she became the first woman since 1993 to make a play-by-play of a major league television broadcast.

Her call to Nolan Arenado's first-inning home run: "And that ball is thrown into left field. Turn on the fountains! She's gone!"

Looking from his home in Berthoud, Steve was thrilled.

"Jenny had not had that particular experience before," he said. "She certainly has had the research and study and all of that. She's always ready and ready for pre-game and post-game work, but now, to call a three-hour game? I was so nervous. And I was so proud." .

