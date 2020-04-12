BART announces station entrance closings, weekend rail jobs – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – BART officials announced Friday that the transit agency will close several station entrances in San Francisco and Oakland, in addition to scheduling some weekend runway jobs due to the reduction in passengers during the pandemic of coronavirus.

Starting next Monday, April 13, BART plans to temporarily close multiple entrances at all four stations in downtown San Francisco and Oakland. According to a press release, the closings will help the agency focus cleanup efforts and improve employee and passenger safety during times of low passenger numbers and the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the downtown San Francisco station, all entrances on the north side of Market Street will remain open, while all entrances on the south side of Market will be closed. The north side of Market is where the elevators are located.

For downtown Oakland stations, the 12th Street station will be accessible from Williams Plaza and the De Lauer newsstand in the middle of the station, and the south end of the station at 11th and Broadway near the Marriott . The 19th Street Station will be accessible from 17th and 20th Streets on the south side of Broadway.

All stations affected by the entrance closings will remain accessible to the ADA, agency officials said. Signs in multiple languages ​​will be placed at the closed entrances, noting that others remain open to avoid confusion. BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez has assigned police officers to a "fixed station,quot; during specific hours of the day at each of the open entrances.

The planned track work for the weekend will focus on the track replacement project near the Orinda station. The work will require five weekend runway stops between Lafayette and Rockridge stations, according to an official statement on the shutdown. The track replacement has been reduced to improve the safety of BART passengers and employees.

On weekends, the closure of the track will affect cyclists that include from 9 to 10 May, from 23 to 25 May (Memorial Day weekend), from 6 to 7 June, from 20 to 21 of June and July 4-5. A free bus bridge will replace trains on those weekends. Passengers should expect delays of 20-25 minutes.

BART has already made service cuts due to reduced passengers. On Wednesday, the transit service began operating trains every 30 minutes on weekdays due to the ongoing shelter-in-lieu order for coronavirus that reduces the number of passengers in the Bay Area.