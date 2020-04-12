Assange's couple reveals they had 2 children and urges bail

LONDON – Julian Assange's couple revealed Sunday that she had two children with him while he lived inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London and she pleaded for the WikiLeaks founder to be released from prison for fear of his health during the pandemic. of coronavirus.

Assange has been incarcerated in Belmarsh Prison in London since the police left the embassy a year ago. He is awaiting a hearing on May 18 on his extradition to the United States, where he faces espionage charges for WikiLeaks activities.

In a video uploaded to YouTube, Stella Moris said she met Assange in 2011 when she helped her legal team and that they met four years later. Moris says her children are Gabriel, 3, and Max, 1.

Moris said in a statement last month in support of Assange's bail request that he had done everything possible to protect our children from the climate around him. "Assange respected his desire for privacy, he wrote in the March 24 statement. and saw by The Associated Press.

"My close relationship with Julian has been the opposite of how he looks, of reserve, mutual respect and attempts to protect each other from some of the nightmares that have surrounded our lives together," he said.

Moris said he decided to make the statement a day after the British government put the country under lock and key, because "our lives are on the brink and I fear Julian may die." He was concerned that the coronavirus would take root in prison and Assange's "increased risk of exposure,quot;.

Jennifer Robinson, an attorney for Assange and Wikileaks and an attorney for Doughty Street Chambers, said Moris "had not taken this decision lightly as it had fiercely protected the privacy of his family for many years."

"She wanted to speak in support of Julian's request for bail given the serious risk to his health in prison during the COVID pandemic and the judge rejected his anonymity."

The extradition hearing is set for May 18 after a judge at the Westminster Magistrates Court rejected the requests for deferment until September, so Assange's legal team said they were "insurmountable,quot; difficulties in preparing his case due to the virus pandemic.