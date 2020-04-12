Aspire Tower target of Champion Hurdle camp | Racing News

Aspire Tower seems to have a shot at being a champion horse next season.

The Henry-trained neutered horse of Bromhead ended his campaign with second place in a dramatic renovation of the Triumph Hurdle in Cheltenham, dropping two or three-quarters of the length to Burning Victory bravely climbing the hill after Goshen knocked down last in the race. at your mercy.

The castrated Born To Sea had won his first two hurdle starts before falling when the odds were in Leopardstown in February, and his coach feels he still has room for improvement in the jumping department.

De Bromhead said: "I thought he jumped too far to the left in the Triumph and that he might have been scared at first or it could have been the fall (in Leopardstown). He had been studying well at home, but apart from around three Obstacles I thought he jumped wrong.

"I felt like he didn't run into his form, but it was a testament to him that he stayed to finish second after jumping like he did."

"He will not be racing at the Flat this summer. Now he will have a good rest and we will bring him back for next year."

"I think we will give him a chance to follow the Champion Hurdle route. I haven't discussed it with the boys, but he has a right to take a look."

"We could start by looking at the races for the rookies for the second season, maybe the Down Royal (Grade Two WKD Hurdle). It looks like he ends his careers well and you can see any journey with him."

Reflecting on his week at the Festival, De Bromhead was very pleased from the opening day, with Put The Kettle On claiming the Arkle Trophy and Honeysuckle triumphing in the Mares obstacle.

He said: "Tuesday was a great day with the winning mares and Minella Indo, A Plus Tard and Monalee running well. There were some disappointments as well, but overall throughout the week we should be happy."

"We haven't discussed the plans for Honeysuckle yet. We have a long summer now, so we'll be able to think about it a lot."

"Put The Kettle On was brilliant. It had a summer campaign last year, but we will drop it now and bring it back in the fall.

"Now she has had a good time with the good two mile chases and you have to think about mare racing as well. She seems to love Cheltenham which is great. She is a lovely mare and she has many options."

"There was nothing obvious wrong with Notebook (Arkle's favorite but the last of the six finalists). He ran a Cash Back-like race at Cheltenham and maybe that race they had at Leopardstown in February got more out of them than we thought." . "

De Bromhead was happy with Monalee in the Magners Gold Cup, where he was fourth for Al Boum Photo.

He said, "Monalee ran a blinding. We gave her a break after Christmas and she was in good shape the day. Things just didn't go down well for her at some points in the race, but she still ran really well." "

But Captain Guinness could have been one of those who escaped, being knocked down in the penultimate obstacle at the Supreme Novices Obstacle while still advancing hard.

Of Bromhead he said: "Captain Guinness had bad luck on the Supreme. The horse leaped at him and then fell in front of him. He seemed to be doing well and Rachael (Blackmore) was happy with him at the time. It was unfortunate, but fortunately he is. all right.

"He is well educated and will be chasing next season."