As Shutdown persists, AMC Movie Theater chain faces bankruptcy – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The country's largest movie theater chain is likely to file for bankruptcy as the closure of the coronavirus continues to halt the economy.

With its cash reserves rapidly declining as movie theaters have been closed indefinitely due to COVID-19, AMC Theaters is "increasingly likely,quot; to file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks, according to Variety.

Since the pandemic began, AMC has suspended more than 600 corporate workers and CEO Adam Aron. The Leawood, Kansas-based company also notified landlords it would not pay rent in April due to the closings.

A Thursday report from MKM Partners analyst Eric Handler stated that AMC "lacks liquidity to stay afloat,quot; until at least August, which is the time the company believes theaters will be closed.

Other analysts say eliminating or deferring rent payments, a prospect facing big and small businesses in the United States, could "double the number of months AMC could survive without any income."

Dalian Wanda Group, a Chinese conglomerate, acquired AMC Theaters in May 2012 for $ 2.6 billion in a move that made Wanda the world's largest cinema chain.