As Shutdown persists, AMC Movie Theater chain faces bankruptcy – Up News Info Los Angeles

With its cash reserves rapidly declining as movie theaters have been closed indefinitely due to COVID-19, AMC Theaters is "increasingly likely,quot; to file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks, according to Variety.
Since the pandemic began, AMC has suspended more than 600 corporate workers and CEO Adam Aron. The Leawood, Kansas-based company also notified landlords it would not pay rent in April due to the closings.
A Thursday report from MKM Partners analyst Eric Handler stated that AMC "lacks liquidity to stay afloat,quot; until at least August, which is the time the company believes theaters will be closed.
Other analysts say eliminating or deferring rent payments, a prospect facing big and small businesses in the United States, could "double the number of months AMC could survive without any income."
Dalian Wanda Group, a Chinese conglomerate, acquired AMC Theaters in May 2012 for $ 2.6 billion in a move that made Wanda the world's largest cinema chain.