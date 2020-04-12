Andy Murray helps with my injury rehabilitation, says Ryan Porteous of Hibernian | Football news

"He (Murray) touches the base with me a lot … you have to draw inspiration from him," says Ryan Porteous.





Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous says Andy Murray has been offering him support as he continues to recover from a serious knee injury.

The 21-year-old suffered the injury in a Scottish Cup clash with Dundee United in January and was forced to undergo surgery.

Three-time tennis grand slam winner Murray has a mentoring role at Hibs, and Porteous says he has been a great help during his recovery.

Porteous said: "Touch the base a lot with me. He is the type of person you are looking for when you are recovering from this type of injury because he has been through all that."

"You should be inspired by him and his recovery process, and try to implement it in everything I do in my rehabilitation."

Porteous was expected to miss the rest of the season, before soccer was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, but with the uncertainty of when the season may resume, Porteous is focusing on his recovery at home.

He said: "It was difficult because last year I had the same injury, so it was more frustrating this time. But we have a great medical team at the club and I have very good teammates who have helped me a lot."

Porteous received his first international call in November for the Scottish European Qualifiers against Cyprus and Kazakhstan, and says making his first appearance in his country "would mean the world."

Porteous said: "When they called me, I was buzzing. Playing alongside players like John McGinn, players who have played at the highest level in England, you have to learn a lot from these people."

"That is definitely one of my long-term goals, to be Scottish international and I hope that can come soon."