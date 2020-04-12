Andrea Bocelli performs the 'Music For Hope' concert on Easter Sunday – Deadline

World-famous opera singer Andrea Bocelli took the stage in a deserted Duomo di Milano on Easter Sunday to perform a concert called "Music For Hope", but her poignant performance was not left unseen. The concert was broadcast live on YouTube to more than 3.4 million viewers.

The Duomo di Milano is closed due to the pandemic, but Archbishop Monsignor Gianantonio Borgonovo and Mayor Giuseppe Sala gave Bocelli and organist Emanuele Vianelli access to the building.

"The day we celebrate confidence in a life that triumphs, I am honored and happy to respond" YES "to the invitation of the City and the Duomo of Milan," Bocelli said of the Easter Sunday event. “I believe in the strength to pray together; I believe in Christian Easter, a universal symbol of rebirth that everyone, whether they are believers or not, really needs right now. "

Italy has suffered more than 19,000 deaths as a result of COVID-19 and the United States has surpassed them with more than 20,000 deaths. Bocelli's performance served a moment of comfort and hope as he sang performances of "Panis Angelicus", "Ave Maria", "Sancta Maria" and "Domine Deus", as well as a performance of "Amazing Grace" outside the cathedral.

Check out the full performance below.