AMC theaters are about to file for bankruptcy due to COVID-19 closure – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – With its movie locations in Texas and across the country closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wall Street analysts say AMC Theaters is likely to file for bankruptcy soon.

The world's largest cinema chain was already struggling before the COVID-19 outbreak. AMC theaters have been closed since March 16.

Analysts believe it could be August or later before the chain reopens, but according to their tabulations, the company only has enough money to stay liquid until June or July.

The theater chain has already suspended more than 600 corporate employees and told landlords across the country that it will stop paying rent in April.

AMC shares fell more than 4% in trading on Thursday.