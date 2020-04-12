Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar wish Zoa Morani a speedy recovery

Producer Karim Morani's daughters Zoa Morani and Shaza Morani tested positive for COVID-19 a couple of days ago. Soon after, Karim Morani also tested positive for the same thing. However, Zoa has now been discharged from the hospital after receiving proper treatment and taking the medication, as she was tested negative twice after treatment. He launched live on Instagram with Varun Dhawan last night and many celebrities wished him a speedy recovery.

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and Nora Fatehi were among the celebrities who went online to wish Zoa a full recovery as soon as she was advised to be quarantined in her home for the next 14 days. Zoa also stated during the chat that the medication worked well for her and she began to feel better than before almost instantly after treatment started. Recalling how he reacted when he began to see symptoms, he said, "When my sister and I had a fever, we completed the isolation from our parents." Well, we wish she and her family will be fit and healthy again soon.