Alameda County Seeks Donations for the Coronavirus Pandemic Disaster Relief Fund – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Alameda County on Saturday reactivated a disaster relief fund to help individuals, community-based organizations, first aid personnel and healthcare workers who need multiple things thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

To replenish this fund, the county is reaching out to our philanthropic, commercial, private, public nonprofit organizations, and other donor partners.

"Looking to the future, we are only just beginning to understand and address the impact of the pandemic," said County Administrator Susan S. Muranishi. "What we do know for sure is that many will certainly face financial struggles and unforeseen challenges in the coming days, weeks and months."

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors approved the reactivation of the disaster relief fund at its March 31 meeting. The fund was first created in response to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. It has been reactivated several times, including during the response to Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the 2011 Northern Japan earthquake / tsunami, the fatal fire. from the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland in 2016 and, in 2018, the California wildfires.

Due to the vast and varied needs facing the community and health care systems to address the coronavirus response, Alameda County has established two separate funds.

One, the Emergency Disaster Relief Fund COVID-19, will provide the necessary services to those directly affected by the pandemic. This includes emergency child care, shelter and food aid, personal protective equipment (PPE), continuing client benefits, emergency assistance for community partners and other services directly related to fighting the pandemic.

The other is the COVID-19 Disaster Relief Recovery Fund, its financial contributions going to EPP and other supplies to assist first responders, emergency workers and healthcare providers.

Donations from individuals, philanthropies, and businesses will be accepted and must be allocated to the emergency or recovery fund.

Cash donations can be contributed by sending a personal check made out to the Alameda County Disaster Relief Fund c / o the Auditor-Controller Agency, 1221 Oak Street, Room 238, Oakland, CA 94612 (Tax ID. 94- 6000501). Credit card donations can be made through the Disaster Relief Fund website www.acgov.org/government/news/disaster.html; specify the emergency fund or the recovery fund.

In addition to those two funds, Alameda County is also organizing donations of much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE). We can only accept new items in their original packaging.

The required PPE includes N95 or P100 respirator masks, surgical masks, gowns, disposable gloves, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and goggles, and other eye protection. To donate, go to https://acgovcares.org/.ppedonations.

