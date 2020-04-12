Agustin Pichot will challenge Bill Beaumont for the best job in World Rugby | Rugby Union News





Agustin Pichot has been Vice President of World Rugby under Bill Beaumont for the past four years.

Pichot, who won 71 games with the Pumas and served as vice president of World Rugby under former England captain Beaumont for the past four years, promised a radical change if he were elected president.

"It is a critical time and a critical choice," the 45-year-old man said in a statement. "The current crisis is an opportunity for the global realignment of our game. We cannot miss it.

"It is time to align our global calendar and our strategic intention to attract the sustainable investment we need, or risk resorting to individual donations or grants in the absence of a long-term vision for a global game."

Beaumont had already announced his intention to seek another four-year term, and his re-election at the World Rugby board meeting in May was expected to be a formality.

If elected, Pichot would be the first president outside of Europe's Six Nations and his candidacy is likely to be more attractive to unions in the southern hemisphere or outside the traditional gaming territories.

Many are struggling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, as USA Rugby filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and Rugby Australia admitted that it faces losses of A $ 120 million (£ 61.1 million) this year if no more is played. to rugby.

Pichot was the driving force behind the concept of the Nations Championship, a world league for the top 12 test nations that would have allowed other countries to share the riches of European rugby. The plan was ruined last year.