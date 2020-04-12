Actor Nick Cordero resurrected amid coronavirus hospitalization

Broadway and TV star Nick Cordero remains in critical condition after undergoing medical procedures and having to be resuscitated in the middle of his hospitalization by the new coronavirus, his wife Amanda Kloots He says.

The fitness trainer had revealed on Instagram on April 1 that the 41-year-old Tony nominated actor, father of his 10-month-old son. ElvisHe was admitted to an ICU after experiencing pneumonia-like symptoms. Days later, Kloots confirmed that Cordero had tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday night, she gave an update on her condition.

"We made great progress and yesterday I received a phone call saying that he had an infection in his lungs that caused his fever to rise much more than normal, which caused his blood pressure to drop, which caused his heart to become irregular. pattern, "Kloots said in an Instagram Story video. "He lost consciousness, lost his pulse, and they had to resuscitate him. It was very scary. They had a hard time getting him back."

She said Cordero was put on a machine that helps support her heart and lungs and a dialysis machine to help her kidney function, and she was also on a ventilator. She said she then underwent emergency surgery to ease a blockage of blood flow to her leg.