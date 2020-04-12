Actor Nick Cordero resurrected amid coronavirus hospitalization

Broadway and TV star Nick Cordero remains in critical condition after undergoing medical procedures and having to be resuscitated in the middle of his hospitalization by the new coronavirus, his wife Amanda Kloots He says.
The fitness trainer had revealed on Instagram on April 1 that the 41-year-old Tony nominated actor, father of his 10-month-old son. ElvisHe was admitted to an ICU after experiencing pneumonia-like symptoms. Days later, Kloots confirmed that Cordero had tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday night, she gave an update on her condition.
"We made great progress and yesterday I received a phone call saying that he had an infection in his lungs that caused his fever to rise much more than normal, which caused his blood pressure to drop, which caused his heart to become irregular. pattern, "Kloots said in an Instagram Story video. "He lost consciousness, lost his pulse, and they had to resuscitate him. It was very scary. They had a hard time getting him back."
She said Cordero was put on a machine that helps support her heart and lungs and a dialysis machine to help her kidney function, and she was also on a ventilator. She said she then underwent emergency surgery to ease a blockage of blood flow to her leg.
"He came out of surgery, he's alive. He's still in a very critical condition. He's struggling; every minute counts now," she said, crying. Again, I thank you for your prayers and all, and please continue to pray. "
On Easter Sunday morning, Kloots posted on her Instagram a video of her dancing for herself and Cordero's son inside their Los Angeles home.
Instagram / Amanda Kloots
"Every day I shoot a home video for Nick," he wrote. "I send it to his phone so that when he wakes up I can see them and feel that he has been with Elvis and me every day. I filmed it the other day and when I sent it to him I realized what Elvis was doing while desperately trying to entertain him. My Great friends have encouraged me to try and laugh at least once a day. When I saw this video, I definitely giggled. I hope you do too. All I can say is that Elvis is a harsh critic! "
Cordero is known for his roles in Broadway musicals as Bullets on Broadway, Rock of Ages, Waitress and A tale from the Bronx. In recent years, he has also appeared on television shows such as Blue blood and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
