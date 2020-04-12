According to the agent, Tua is ready – Up News Info Detroit

Tua Tagovailoa's agent says the quarterback is healthy and will be ready for training camp.

Tagovailoa celebrated a virtual professional day with former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer on Thursday after the former Alabama star's personal professional day was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. A video of Tagovailoa's training will be sent to NFL teams.

Tagovailoa injured his hip on November 15 and had surgery that ended the season two days later. He is expected to be in the top five picks in the NFL draft later this month.

"His health is fine," agent Leigh Steinberg told The Associated Press. "There are two doctors who have seen him, Dr. Lyle Cain (Alabama orthopedic surgeon) and Dr. Chip Routt, who performed the surgery. They have both said that he is healthy and that he will be excited and ready to go to training camp. and the probability of recurrence is very low. "

Doctors cleared Tagovailoa to run and start soccer activities on March 9 and he has been training with Dilfer, who won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens.

"He's running, he bounces with a lot of energy," Steinberg said.

Tagovailoa replaced Jalen Hurts in January 2018 and brought Alabama to a victory over Georgia in the national championship game. He won the initial job that fall, beating Hurts, then led Alabama back to another title game, where he lost to Clemson.

Tagovailoa was runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in 2018.