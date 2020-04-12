A look at the latest updates on COVID-19 – Up News Info

Colorado health officials said Saturday that there have been at least 274 deaths from complications from the new coronavirus. Almost 6,900 have tested positive and more than 34,800 have been tested.

Remember, everyone in Colorado has been asked to wear non-medical masks when they are out of their homes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Do you want to know how to make one? There are many ideas floating around in our coronavirus-focused Facebook group.

Experts say adopting face masks could help control a contagion that has infected at least half a million Americans and killed more than 20,000 since the first death of COVID-19 was reported in the country on February 28. .

We also look forward to hearing from you. Tell us what the coronavirus outbreak is like and submit your story here.

Throughout the day, we'll share the latest coverage from Denver Post journalists on the coronavirus outbreak on this page.

