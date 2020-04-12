A coronavirus "immunity passport,quot; could work, or could fail spectacularly – BGR

Detecting the new coronavirus infection is not the only thing that interests health professionals. It is so important to assess immunity against COVID-19 to determine the actual number of people who have had the disease in a community.

Immunity tests could open the door to so-called "immunity passports,quot; that show that the carrier has survived the infection.

However, it is unknown how long immunity to COVID-19 lasts, and additional measures will need to be implemented to reduce the risk of reinfection and contain new outbreaks.

The only way to defeat the new coronavirus forever is to obtain lasting immunity against the disease. One way to do this is to survive COVID-19. Your body has the weapons to fight infection and, in most cases, it will prevail against the disease. The other way to develop immunity is to get vaccinated to boost the immune system's defenses. The more people develop resistance, the harder it is for the virus to spread and the safer it is for the world to return to normal, or at least be close to it. It may not be the life we ​​had before, but social distancing measures will be made easier so that more people can return to work in the coming months. Lifting blocks should only be done on the advice of healthcare professionals who know what they are doing when it comes to dealing with a pandemic. And that's where immunity testing could play a role in the coming months.

You may have heard of the so-called "immunity passport," which would be a certification that a person is immune to COVID-19. Some countries, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the USA. The US is already considering it, and there could be several benefits to such a policy. But it could also fail spectacularly if not done well.

An immunity passport will tell everyone that you have had the disease and therefore can do your job despite the risks. You shouldn't be able to contract the disease, and you won't be able to pass it on to others if you're immune. People working in critical sectors, including health workers, first responders, the police, the military, and essential services, could benefit from such policies. A grocery store worker with the disease would be less eager to interact with potential COVID-19 carriers, and he or she would be at less risk to anyone else.

An immunity passport could also help travel to regions that could experience outbreaks and motivate survivors to donate antibody-rich plasma to COVID-19 patients to speed their recovery.

However, there is a critical answer that scientists cannot provide. How long does immunity last? That is the most important detail to return to a new type of normalcy until the vaccine arrives. We already have a study that says reinfection is not possible after recovery. But that's a study that looked at monkeys and only looked at immunity after about a month. The study also doesn't explain why so many COVID-19 patients in several countries tested positive again.

Scientists hope that the new coronavirus will provide the same immune response as its cousins ​​SARS and MERS. By The New York Times, that is from one to eight years. Considering that a vaccine is between 12 and 18 months old, an immunity to COVID-19 of at least one year would definitely be helpful.

For an immunity passport to work, we would have to continue studying the evolution of COVID-19 immunity. Other mandatory policies may need to be introduced to reduce the likelihood of reinfection of a COVID-19 survivor. Simple things like ordering a mask and regular temperature checks could be combined with the requirement of repeated immunity tests. Holders of immunity passports should be required to undergo an immunity test every month, where doctors will look for the same COVID-19 antibodies and observe the changes compared to previous readings. A plasma treatment program in New York performs immunity tests on donors, and they not only look for antibodies, but also measure the strength of the immune system response.

The use of technology and devices, such as the kinds of applications that Apple and Google are developing, could also help governments track new outbreaks and see if any patients believed to be immune were reinfected.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said a few days ago that the first immunity tests will be available next week. "Looking forward, at the point of at least considering opening up the country so to speak, it is very important to appreciate and understand how much that virus has penetrated this society," Fauci said. "It is very likely that there are a large number of people infected, asymptomatic and unaware that they were infected."

These tests should not be confused with the tests that tell you if you have COVID-19. The latest tests look for the presence of the coronavirus using nasal or pharyngeal swabs. Immunity tests analyze the contents of the blood for traces of immunity. The same Times The report explains that three types of antibodies could be detected after infection, three immunoglobulins called IgM, IgG, and IgA, and not all tests look for the same compounds:

The first type of antibody that appears is called immunoglobulin M or IgM, and its levels increase a few days after infection. But IgM is a generic fighter. To attack and destroy a specific virus, the body refines it to a second type of antibody, called immunoglobulin G, or IgG, which can recognize that virus.

IgA appears in the mucosa tissues as the inner lining of the lung, which is where the main battle between the virus and the body occurs.

Immune T cells may also be involved in the body's defense, but scientists are only beginning to discover how everything ties together. All of these antibodies are not specific to COVID-19 and will appear in other infections. The presence of a single type of immunoglobulin is not sufficient to guarantee immunity to COVID-19 or to predict the strength of the immune response. Scientists will have to study and explain what immunity really means before immunity passports can be considered.

Fauci confirmed that immunity passports are considered, but made it clear that a cautious approach is required. "You know, that's possible," he said CNN. "I mean, it's one of those things that we talk about when we want to make sure we know who the vulnerable people are and not. This is something that is being discussed. I think it might actually have some merit, under certain circumstances."

Those immunity tests must also be foolproof, and that's not the case today for all the serology tests out there. The United Kingdom confirmed that some of the initial immunity tests it had conducted yielded false negatives and false positives. If a test is unreliable, it will either not detect antibodies or mistakenly recognize them. This type of problem could have a considerable impact on communities. If a grocery store clerk is told that they are not immune when they have, in fact, survived the disease, they may not be able to return to work. If the person thinks they are immune when that is not the case, it is just as bad. He or she may be less careful, they may become infected and spread.

Whether countries request immunity passports or not, immunity tests should be carried out extensively. That will be the only way to determine how much of the population has been infected with COVID-19. Detecting the disease is a problem in many countries, as there are not enough tests to perform, and only people who show symptoms may be eligible. People who recover on their own while isolating themselves can only confirm that they have had COVID-19 with the help of an immunity test. France, for example, could have a workload of almost 1.7 million people according to estimates. But the country only confirmed 90,677 cases as of Saturday morning.

Another reason to consider before issuing any type of immunity passport is abuse. These certificates must be made in such a way that they cannot be falsified, which would be a big problem. People who did not have the disease could be given incentives to forge immunity certificates, which could endanger their lives and the lives of others. Furthermore, these immunity certificates must be recognized globally, which means that organizations like the local CDC and WHO may have to be involved in order for the COVID-19 immunity certification to be easily verified.

What is clear is that monitoring immunity against COVID-19 in the coming weeks and months will be a key priority for governments as it will be the only way to try to regain a sense of normalcy and reduce the risk of further outbreaks. even a vaccine. It is widely available.

