6 reasons to get excited about the Coachella fall festival

This weekend would have marked the first weekend of Coachella 2020. However, the famous music festival in Indio, California, was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The event is now scheduled for fall 2020. The first weekend of festivities will take place on October 9, 10 and 11, while the second will take place on October 16, 17 and 18. The festival passes for both weekends are already sold out; however, fans can still join the waiting lists for a chance to make tickets available.

Instead of returning to the desert this weekend, many music lovers are watching "Couchella,quot;. Whether they're recalling their favorite festival moments by airing the new documentary Coachella 20 years in the desert or rewatching epic concert videos, there are several ways that people can participate in a celebration at home while distancing themselves socially. Some have even decorated their pillows to enter the spirit and set the mood.