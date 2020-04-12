6 reasons to get excited about the Coachella fall festival

This weekend would have marked the first weekend of Coachella 2020. However, the famous music festival in Indio, California, was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
The event is now scheduled for fall 2020. The first weekend of festivities will take place on October 9, 10 and 11, while the second will take place on October 16, 17 and 18. The festival passes for both weekends are already sold out; however, fans can still join the waiting lists for a chance to make tickets available.
Instead of returning to the desert this weekend, many music lovers are watching "Couchella,quot;. Whether they're recalling their favorite festival moments by airing the new documentary Coachella 20 years in the desert or rewatching epic concert videos, there are several ways that people can participate in a celebration at home while distancing themselves socially. Some have even decorated their pillows to enter the spirit and set the mood.
Of course, many fans are also looking forward to the October event. While many of the details have yet to be revealed, here are six reasons why people may be excited that Coachella is hosting their festival in the fall.
Presley Ann / Getty Images for Coachella
1. Fashion
While flower crowns, denim cuts, and boho dresses are often part of summer guest uniforms, attendees can go for looks that are more in line with fall fashion trends. A fancy jacket or cool boots maybe? The festival grounds serve as a true airstrip.
Will Heath / NBC
2. The alignment
Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage against the machine They were originally slated to serve as headliners for this year. Calvin Harris, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 wild, King's wool and other artists had also been slated to perform on the April weekends. While it's unclear how / if the postponement will affect the lineup, one thing is for sure: fans can't wait to find out who will be taking the stage.
Rich Fury / Getty Images for Coachella
3. The weather
Although the weather is not perfectly predictable, the Los Angeles Times It recently released a report stating that "average high daytime temperatures are slightly higher in Indio in October than in April."
"The average high temperature for Indio in October is 92 degrees, five degrees warmer than the average of 87 in April." Paul DuginskiThe article for the newspaper stated at one point. "The nights are also a bit warmer, with an average minimum of 63 in October, compared to an average minimum of 60 in April. The probability of rain is zero or almost."
Coachella / YouTube
4. The moment to see the new Coachella documentary
Coachella fell Coachella: 20 years in the desert on Friday, April 10. According to its website, the documentary features the "behind-the-scenes performances and stories that shaped the music festival."
"The film takes a rare look at Coachella's colorful start, features exclusive footage, never-before-seen interviews and features key performances from some of the biggest names in music," the website read.
The cost of viewing is also much less than that of a festival ticket. Fans can stream it for free via YouTube.
Netflix
5. The opportunity to catch up on your favorite performances
Fans can also use this time to relive some of their favorite performances. Need a little help on where to start? Check out this list here. Plus, music lovers can catch a few new concerts, all from the comfort of their sofas. Many celebrities, including Chris Martin, John Legend and Mandy moore—They have organized concerts at home while distancing themselves socially. To see a list of other celebrities who have done the same, click here.
Christopher Polk / Getty Images for Coachella
6. Opportunity to listen to Coachella playlists on repeat
Just because the festival is postponed doesn't mean fans can't enjoy some music. They can still rock with their favorite artists at home by checking out Coachella's YouTube music playlists. Spotify also has a number of Coachella playlists.
