5 new deaths in the bay area; Alameda exceeds 800 confirmed cases – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – While the number of coronavirus patients in ICU units in the San Francisco Bay Area decreased on Saturday, the spread of the disease continued with new deaths reported in Contra Costa, Sonoma counties , Santa Clara and Alameda.

Health officials in Contra Costa County reported 2 new deaths and 21 additional positive test results among local residents. They did not disclose any other information about the latest victims in terms of age, gender, how they may have contracted the disease, or where their deaths occurred.

Authorities also did not say whether the new deaths or cases were related to coronavirus outbreaks at two senior care centers. On Friday, the county reported that 21 people have been infected at Carlton Senior Living at 175 Cleaveland Road in downtown Pleasant Hill. Eight of the confirmed positives are residents and 13 are staff members. Additionally, CCHS said a second person died at Orinda Care Center, where earlier this week 50 people had tested positive for COVID-19.

CCHS said it was working closely with the administration of the senior facilities to contain the spread of the virus. The county said that both CCHS and John Muir Health have provided guidance for infection control, as well as supplies of PPE for residents and staff, and were working to offer the COVID-19 test.

The county's death toll was 11 with 530 confirmed cases since the outbreak began in February.

Meanwhile, in Alameda County, officials reported his twenty-first death from the outbreak. No other information on the latest victims in terms of age, gender, how they may have contracted the disease or where their deaths occurred. The county also saw its number of confirmed cases skyrocket above 800.

Within the county, Oakland has had the majority of cases with 175, followed by Hayward with 175, Fremont 70 and San Leandro 45. Hayward's high number may be the result of an aggressive test campaign launched by the city.

"Hayward and places close to Hayward have the highest case rates likely due to the availability of driving tests," the county said on its website.

The Bay Area's fourth death Saturday was reported in Sonoma County. No other information was released about the county's second death in the outbreak regarding age, sex, how they may have contracted the disease, or where their deaths occurred. The total number of positive cases in the outbreak was 145 as of Saturday night. Of these, 58 have recovered from their infections.

In the worst affected region in the 10 Bay Area counties, Santa Clara County, there were 124 new cases in the past 24 hours with one new death. As with other counties, Santa Clara officials did not disclose the age, sex of the latest victim, how they may have contracted the disease, or where their deaths occurred.

The county's death toll was now 51 with 1,566 confirmed cases since the disease was first diagnosed in a Chinese visitor to the county in late January.

In the entire San Francisco Bay Area there have been 134 deaths and more than 5,000 confirmed.