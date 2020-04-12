39-year-old Georgia man accused of selling 125 million non-existent masks

A Georgia man was charged with fraud after trying to sell millions of non-existent respirator masks to the government as he struggles to shore up supplies of vital medical equipment during the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said.

The man, Christopher Parris, 39, from Atlanta, was arrested Friday and charged with wire fraud in a federal court in Washington, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Parris was charged with making a series of fraudulent misrepresentations to secure orders that would have totaled more than $ 750 million from the Department of Veterans Affairs for 125 million face masks and other personal protective equipment.

Parris promised that he could obtain "millions of authentic 3M masks,quot; from national factories "when he knew it would not be possible to fulfill orders," authorities said.

Minnesota-based manufacturer 3M produces surgical masks and respirators that have been in high demand since the onset of the coronavirus crisis.

Through a series of false statements, Parris claimed to act as a provider that could quickly obtain the scarce personal protective equipment and supplies.

The Veterans Affairs bid came from a person from a Louisiana-based company who said he sells industrial safety supplies and identified Parris and his company, Encore Health Group, as one of its suppliers, according to an affidavit.

When the offer was made in late March, the person said the proposed N95 masks for sale to the department would be made at plants in California and Illinois. However, an attorney for the company said it does not manufacture masks at those sites, according to the affidavit.

Parris was revealed to be the source of the company's misrepresentations, according to court documents. Authorities did not identify the company or the people who work there.

Parris attempted on April 1 to contact Veterans Affairs, alleging that he was referred by the Louisiana-based company and that he represents Encore Health, according to the affidavit.

He said Encore Health "has the ability to produce materials in one to two weeks,quot; and that it buys directly from 3M and other suppliers.

An attorney for 3M said, according to the affidavit, that Encore Health is not one of its partners and that "following the review of 3M's databases," 3M does not sell N95 masks to Parris or Encore Health.

A 3M representative could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday night.

Parris was also accused of making similar false representations to other entities in an effort to sell personal protective equipment to state governments, prosecutors said.

This is not the first time that Parris has broken the law.

In January, federal prosecutors charged him with fraud, conspiracy, and related charges in what officials described as a Ponzi scheme that defrauded approximately 1,000 investors of at least $ 115 million in 10 years ending in 2018.

Prosecutors said the scheme involved Parris and a partner doing business like Lucian Development in Rochester, New York, offering unsecured promissory notes and preferred shares issued by various entities they controlled. The case is pending.

Parris appeared in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia in connection with the mask case and was expected to be extradited to Washington. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

If convicted, you could face up to 20 years in prison and a $ 250,000 fine.

"We will vigorously pursue fraudsters who exploit the COVID-19 pandemic to earn money," Attorney General William Barr said in the statement.