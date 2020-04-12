& # 39; Onward & # 39; Tom Holland's becomes the best online option for viewers amid Covid-19 crash

Walt Disney Images

Animated family movie joins & # 39; Frozen II & # 39; & # 39; The Simpsons & # 39; as the top three viewer choices on Disney's streaming site during the coronavirus outbreak.

Up News Info –

Tom hollandPixar Animated Film "Ahead"He has made up for his poor performance at the box office by leading" Trending Titles "in the Disney + on-demand streaming service.

The film, which also stars Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfusand Octavia Spencer, debuted at the North American box office, but scored one of the lowest weekends from the Disney affiliate when people began avoiding theaters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In his second weekend in theaters, he stayed on top, but had the lowest turnout in 20 years, earning just $ 10.5 million.

However, as the world closed amid the global health crisis, Disney uploaded the new movie to the Disney + streaming platform, and this week it appears at the top of the "Trend Titles" summary of the site.

According to the service, which reveals its most popular titles by email to subscribers, the program joins "Frozen II"and"The Simpsons"as the top three viewer choices.

Other films that are successful at Disney + include Miley Cyrus& # 39; "The last song","Toy Story","The Lion King"and"Coconut", While "The Mandalorian","Sunny with a probability of"starring Demi lovatoand Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex "Elephant"They are also among the best shows.

Disney's streaming service has amassed more than 50 million paid subscribers since its debut in the United States last November and in the United Kingdom in March, offering a library of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic .