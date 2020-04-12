31-year-old man booked in connection with 29-year-old shooting death in Pomona – Up News Info Los Angeles

POMONA (CBSLA) – Authorities in Pomona say they arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a 29-year-old man.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Las Vegas Avenue just after 5 p.m. Saturday after a report from a shooting victim.

When they arrived, they learned that the victim had been shot and transported to a hospital by a relative. That victim died after that transport.

Detectives responded to the scene and identified Raymond Leonard Rice as a suspect. Rice was arrested after a search warrant. He has been booked on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085.