23 famous couples who attended Coachella together before breaking up

First comes love, then comes Coachella, then comes the breakup.
Making an appearance at the iconic music festival is a monumental step for celebrity couples, especially those who previously managed to keep their relationships a secret. But a weekend full of music and parties in the desert can bring you closer to your partner or further away.
For some celebrity couples, their weekend at Coachella may have marked the beginning of the end.
Let's go back to 2017 when Kendrick Lamar header and Selena Gomez and Weekend were he couple of the year in Coachella. The duo seemed to be in a good mood, but the joy of the festival did not last. The couple reportedly separated in the following October due to conflicting hours. However, it seems that not all love was lost between the two at Coachella the following year when the Weeknd was thrilled to perform songs that were rumored to be about the singer "Rare,quot;.
And let's not forget one of our favorite couples from Coachella 2019: Halsey and Yungblud.
The two musicians had fun dancing from store to store and packing lots of PDAs. However, the couple broke up a few months after the festival and they remained friends.
Fans now speculate that Yungblud and the singer of "Without Me,quot; could be back together again. Maybe we'll see the ex-couple in Coachella in October!
Although the iconic music festival will take a break from its annual April dates due to the Coronavirus outbreak, we can't help but remember all the celebrity couples who once romped hand in hand through the fields of Empire Polo. Scroll down below to see all the previous couples who attended Coachella together!
Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross
The photographer and model were dating when they were spotted at the festival in 2019. The couple broke up the following August.
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler
2020 will be the first year in nearly nine years that the duo will not be attending Coachella as a couple. In January, sources revealed that the two had resigned.
Halsey and Yungblud
The two pop musicians participated in the PDA at the festival in 2019, but separated the following September.
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd
The pop singer and R,amp;B artist's 10-month relationship included a trip to Coachella in 2017. A year later, The Weeknd was reuniting with his on-and-off girlfriend. Bella Hadid.
Chord Overstreet and Emma Roberts
The old lovebirds had the habit of separating and being together again during 2011 and 2012. Maybe they got carried away during their date in Coachella?
Gigi Hadid and Cody Simpson
Before the supermodel struck up an affair with Zayn Malik, she hit Coachella with the Australian singer-songwriter in 2015.
Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris
Do you remember #Bleachella? Swifties will be able to remember when the performer debuted with a huge hair transformation while supporting her boyfriend DJ of a year and a half in 2016.
Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima
In the midst of their one-year relationship in 2018, the E! The reality star and her boyfriend model enjoyed a weekend in the desert.
Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson
R. Patz honored Indio, California with his presence in 2013.
Halsey and G-Eazy
The "Him & I,quot; singers performed together in 2018, but last parted ways in the fall.
Zoe Kravitz and Penn Badgley
Long before Big Little Lies and Your It brought them a renewed superstar, the rising stars were enjoying Coachella 2012 side by side.
Sean Penn and Sienna Miller
The rumored relationship of these A-listers included attending Coachella in 2008.
Fergie and Josh Duhamel
The pop star and actor left Coachella in 2012, five years before they announced their separation.
Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson
Throughout their 10-year relationship, which ended in 2016, the former lovebirds attended several Coachella festivals together.
Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka
The Coachella fan and socialite took her ex-boyfriend on an adventure in 2017.
Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie
In 2014, the former Disney darling brought her then-husband to Coachella. Hilary would finally file for divorce a year later.
Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder
These notoriously friendly celebrities shared a kiss for the cameras during the 2012 festival.
Joe Jonas and Blanda Eggenschwiler
During their two-year romance, the Jonas brothers The leader filled the PDA with his model girlfriend at the 2014 festival.
Kylie Jenner and Tyga
The e! The reality star and rapper enjoyed various Coachella festivals together before their 2017 split. In fact, Kylie would run into first with current boyfriend. Travis Scott at Coachella that same year, and the rest is history!
Lea Michele and Matthew Paetz
the Joy Star attended Coachella with her two-year-old ex-boyfriend in 2015.
Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi
Before going their separate ways in 2017, the Bachelor Nation duo attended the music festival a few months earlier.
Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin
The couple resigned in 2016, but not before bringing their love to Coachella that same year.
Alicia Silverstone and Chistopher Jarecki
the Clueless star and punk rocker attended Coachella in 2008. Exactly a decade later, they would be separated.
