23 famous couples who attended Coachella together before breaking up

First comes love, then comes Coachella, then comes the breakup.

Making an appearance at the iconic music festival is a monumental step for celebrity couples, especially those who previously managed to keep their relationships a secret. But a weekend full of music and parties in the desert can bring you closer to your partner or further away.

For some celebrity couples, their weekend at Coachella may have marked the beginning of the end.

Let's go back to 2017 when Kendrick Lamar header and Selena Gomez and Weekend were he couple of the year in Coachella. The duo seemed to be in a good mood, but the joy of the festival did not last. The couple reportedly separated in the following October due to conflicting hours. However, it seems that not all love was lost between the two at Coachella the following year when the Weeknd was thrilled to perform songs that were rumored to be about the singer "Rare,quot;.

And let's not forget one of our favorite couples from Coachella 2019: Halsey and Yungblud.