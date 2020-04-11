Young Chop & # 39; is afraid & # 39; from being shot after being arrested for reckless conduct

Instagram

The arrest likely comes from the Chicago rapper / producer who searches for rival 21 Savage on Sunday, April 5 while carrying a gun after his social media spit out.

Young Cutlet He apparently fears for his safety after becoming nervous about a group of hip-hop stars. The Chicago rapper / producer admitted that he is afraid of being shot after his arrest earlier this week.

According to XXL, Chop, whose real name is Tyree Pitman, was hired for a reckless misdemeanor in Gwinnett County, Georgia on Monday, April 6. He logged onto Instagram Live after his release, talking about someone spying on him outside of the Gwinnet County Jail. "Hello, all of you guys told me about me," he said in the video. "They work with people, man. I hope no one calls me while I'm live right now. Young Chop is free, guys. This is crazy."

In the second video, Chop asked, "Who is this? Did they say they were coming to pick me up? I don't know who he is." He went on to admit, "I'm scared. Am I okay? I'm just trying to make sure now. I don't know who the hell this is."

"They're not going to shoot a muthaf ** ka in front of the muthaf ** kin & # 39; police station, are they?" he added, apparently concerned. "By God. I don't know who this car is. Who is this? I don't know who that man is. However, Young Chop is free."

The arrest took place on Monday, a day after Chop searched for his rival. 21 wild on Sunday, April 5 after their dispute on social networks. As reported by XXL, Chop got on an Uber and asked to go to an apartment complex that he did not know the address while carrying a gun. Upon arrival at the residence, he got out of the vehicle. He returned shortly after, instructing the driver to take him home.

In the middle of the trip, Chop asked the driver to stop the vehicle and got out of the car. She then participated in a heated verbal altercation with an unknown man, during which she brandished a semi-automatic black pistol. Then he returned to Uber as a four-door black sedan followed, driving at high speed.

Documenting the incident on Instagram Live, Chop said the car that had followed him had shot him to his home. Showing images of broken glass in the car, he said in the video: "This will not become treacherous here. They shot the king's son of a bitch. They know the idiots are not going for it. I yell at the Uber, they don't they know I also have real killers. "

"This bitch **, I should have smoked her a **. But I'm not going to do that. These bitches can't even go out anymore. Do you have the Cash app? I'll pay for your windows. I'll pay for them. I have you. But anyway … "so he stated.

He continued to mock his enemy, "Hey, they need to go hire more shooters, brother. Really, brother. You all fired and weren't hit, brother."

Chop has gone wild against other rappers, including 21, meek mill and French Montana, On Instagram. Recently he pointed Duck, sharing a photo of the Canadian superstar on Thursday, April 9 along with a caption that read: "I'm not done yet. I'm not meek. I'll go song by song s ** t wrote a hoe of him as Jr b *** he has ** ".