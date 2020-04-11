YOU. Have the best conversation with Jermaine Dupri on her podcast "Expedito,quot;

YOU. I recently had a great conversation with Jermaine Dupri on her podcast called Expeditively and her fans were amazed. Check out the video he recently shared on his social media account below.

‘Have you ever wondered how the #krisskross record for #Jump diamond sales came from ’fuq JD? Well here you go … This was a silly conversation @jermainedupri … you should check out Part 1 and 2 ASAP @applepodcasts @spotify @podcastone # HowTheFckJD❓ & # 39; Tip captioned his post.

Someone said: "Hello … we did not tell them because we inspired them … love is love,quot; and another follower published this message: "You are giving gems about culture, history, music, politics, social affairs and more. You are the goat brother @ troubleman31 ".

Another follower said: jer @jermainedupri I still love that album to this day. My little son listens to him like he's a new lol who has no idea how old he is. "

A commenter praised Tip and said this: ‘This was great! Unfortunately, there's a glitch in the 13th minute during the Manscape commercial "You can still listen to your interview with JD … it never stopped at @ troubleman31,quot;.

YOU. She was recently the center of attention when her daughter and Tiny Harris' daughter Heiress Harris made their parents proud.

Tip and Tiny are proud parents, and by looking at their daughter, Heiress Harris, people can fully understand him.

The three-year-old girl has been called a genius more than once, and if you watch the video below, you'll see why.

You should definitely watch the video in which the baby's heiress speaks perfectly despite her young age!

People are simply amazed at the fact that Heiress recognized number 16 and her speech.

Ad

Speaking of Tiny, Heiress's mother has spent these days at home together with her family and has been advising her fans to do the same.



Post views:

0 0