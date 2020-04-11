YaYa Mayweather walking fun during the first outing with mom after arrest

Instagram

Through an Instagram post, Melissa Brim makes sure everyone knows that she will always support her daughter in the midst of the legal battle after she allegedly stabbed the baby mom of her boyfriend NBA YoungBoy.

Iyanna Mayweather a.k.a. YaYa Mayweather was first seen on a field trip after being arrested for assault. In a new video that his mother Melissa brim uploaded to Instagram, the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. He was seen walking beside him.

The video showed YaYa in a red leather jacket and black pants. She could be seen walking hand in hand with her mother, who opted for a black and white outfit that day. The clip was too short to show his face.

Through the post, Melissa made sure everyone knew that she would always support her daughter in the midst of the legal battle after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend. YoungBoy never broke again& # 39; s (NBA YoungBoy) baby mom. "I ALWAYS supported you," so Melissa captioned the video.

<br />

However, people focused more on how YaYa walked in the video. "Why does he walk like this?" Asked a fanatic. "LMFAOOO HAS A LIL WOBBLY ON THE HEELS," noted another user. "Yaya walks like a cowboy," read another comment.

Meanwhile, others criticized Melissa for not being a good mother to YaYa. "Stop being her friend and be her mom!" someone urged Melissa. Another fanatic alluded that if he / she was involved in an assault like YaYa, his mother "would have disowned me." Another person called the mother-daughter duo "Dos idoits (sic)".

This comes after a new report initiated that YaYa faced severe punishment after the alleged stabbing incident. A felony in the state of Texas, the crime could carry a maximum of 99 years in state prison and a $ 10,000 fine if YaYa is convicted. The criminal record of the 19-year-old will be taken into account in determining her sentence, if any.

However, YaYa hired famed attorney Kurt Schaffer, who once successfully defended Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince to represent her in the case. The lawyer has confirmed that YaYa plans to plead not guilty when he appears in court in August.