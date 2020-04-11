Woman wanted after leaving Pomona prisoner and mother re-entry program with 5-month-old son – Up News Info Los Angeles

POMONA (CBSLA) – Authorities were looking for a woman Saturday who they say walked away from a dam and mother re-entry program in Pomona, where she was serving part of a three-year sentence for second-degree robbery.

Christa Ann Marie Ramirez, 28, left the community facilities with her five-month-old son.

She is described as a Hispanic woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 & # 39; 4 ″ and weighs 151 lbs.

She was admitted to the facility on August 20, 2019, and was scheduled to be paroled in December.

If anyone sees Ramirez and his son or knows where they are, call 911 or CDCR Special Agent Steven Webber at (909) 841-8521.