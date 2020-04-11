Willie Nelson recruits Neil Young and Dave Matthews for the Virtual Farm Aid Festival

WENN

To raise funds for farmers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the concert & # 39; At Home With Farm Aid & # 39; It will also feature performances by Nelson's sons, Lucas and Micah, as well as John Mellencamp.

Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Youngand Dave Matthews He will lead the highlights of the weekend's live stream as they headline the virtual Farm Aid festival.

The one-hour broadcast concert on Saturday night (April 11) will also feature performances by Nelson's children, Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelsonand raise funds for farmers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At Home With Farm Aid" will air at 8pm EST on AXS TV and on the Farm Aid website (https://www.farmaid.org/).

Another great event on the same day is the Hacienda House Party, a 12-hour "stay at home rave" with remote artist sets like Roger Sanchez and David Morales, who appeared in iconic Manchester, England at its peak. Action begins at 7 am ET at https://unitedwestream.co.uk/.

They also perform concerts in isolation on Saturday singer Ben folds, which will be playing live for Patreon subscribers (https://www.patreon.com/BenFolds) at 7 p.m. EST, and reunited rockers football, which will headline the bill for the virtual Nether Meant Festival (https://elsewither.club/), which will take place within the Minecraft video game starting at 6 p.m. ITS T.

For hip-hop heads, rapper / producer RZA (https://www.instagram.com/rza/) will face DJ Premier (https://www.instagram.com/djpremier/) at 9 p.m. EST for the final beat battle on the Instagram Live Verzuz series, released by Timbaland and Swizz beatzand dance stars Diplo and Dillon Francis will make consecutive tunes for the Coronanight Fever event at 11pm EST on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO8lgagfl3hp_Q1x9HPdfqw).

Meanwhile, Andrea Bocelli will celebrate Easter Sunday by hosting the special Music For Hope concert (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huTUOek4LgU) of Italy's historic Duomo di Milano at 1 p.m. ITS T.

British opera star Alfie Boe It will entertain fans of the Royal Albert Home series (https://www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/events/2020/royal-albert-home-alfie-boe/) starting at 2.30 p.m. EST, and Diplo will return with his group Major Lazer for a 4pm set on Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/maddecentlive/).