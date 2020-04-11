Widowed sisters celebrate their pregnancies with a virtual baby shower

There is no stronger bond than that of the sisters.

This phrase couldn't sound truer to Alexis Naylor and Jessica Dennert. The two brothers have similar stories and an unbreakable connection that is unlike any other.

For one thing, they were both pregnant at the same time: Jessica gave birth a few days ago, while Alexis will arrive later this summer. Second, they are both welcoming the babies to their respective families.

Unfortunately, the sisters have one other thing in common: their two husbands passed away last year.

In addition to the death of their spouses, their father, grandfather, two brothers, uncle and cousin were tragically killed in a plane crash in November 2019.

After hearing the sisters story, Jenna Emery"Who is also a widow and mother herself,quot; organized a virtual baby shower for Alexis and Jessica.

Speaking to E! News, each woman shared details of how it all came together and why this unique celebration will always have a special place in their hearts.