Widowed sisters celebrate their pregnancies with a virtual baby shower

Alexis Naylor and Jessica Dennert
There is no stronger bond than that of the sisters.
This phrase couldn't sound truer to Alexis Naylor and Jessica Dennert. The two brothers have similar stories and an unbreakable connection that is unlike any other.
For one thing, they were both pregnant at the same time: Jessica gave birth a few days ago, while Alexis will arrive later this summer. Second, they are both welcoming the babies to their respective families.
Unfortunately, the sisters have one other thing in common: their two husbands passed away last year.
In addition to the death of their spouses, their father, grandfather, two brothers, uncle and cousin were tragically killed in a plane crash in November 2019.
After hearing the sisters story, Jenna Emery"Who is also a widow and mother herself,quot; organized a virtual baby shower for Alexis and Jessica.
Speaking to E! News, each woman shared details of how it all came together and why this unique celebration will always have a special place in their hearts.
"It all happened so fast," Alexis recalls of creating the virtual baby shower. "(Jenna) sent us a message on Instagram and said: 'Hello, I have many people who have contacted me and we just want to do something for you. We just want to take some of the pressure that new baby brings, just we want to take it off. "
"It was great to have that support because we hadn't had it, but she said she wouldn't take no for an answer. Because at the beginning we were like no, that's too much, we can't accept that," said Alexis. continued. "We thought, 'Who would donate to complete strangers?' It just didn't seem possible, but (Jenna) put together a record and shared it the next day."
After three days of being online, Alexis said they had "over 600 things bought for us combined."
The sisters explained that they were "completely impressed,quot; after receiving so many gifts and receiving an overwhelming amount of support from strangers. Jessica said things in her registry were still running "really fast,quot; so they had to keep adding more items.
Her children have also been enjoying their donations and the virtual baby shower.
"Our children have loved receiving the packages, and have enjoyed it almost as much as we have," said Alexis. "They say, 'This is for my little sister!' It's also been fun for the family."
Because of this incredible experience, the sisters plan to tell their children, "especially new babies who don't know their parents,quot; about how their virtual baby shower came about.
"Knowing that complete strangers were willing to buy them socks and soap, car seats, strollers … because they just felt this hole," Jessica shared. "And we can't help but wonder if our husbands on the other side had something to do with this, that this was a way they could touch people's hearts to help us support each other, since they couldn't be here."
For Jenna, helping the sisters was obvious. In fact, she said there was something inside her that just needed to help them.
"It just hit me really hard, like I couldn't deny it. I thought you needed to help these girls," Jenna recalled thinking, this is how the idea of online registration and virtual baby shower came up.
"I was thinking that if I was pregnant during the time I lost a husband, what would help me the most? And that's what hit me," she explained. "That's the number one thing that could help or prepare them for a baby. Because when you're in the grieving process, the last thing you want to do is work."
For Jenna, this kind of thing is what unites people.
"I think we now have a bond where we will always be in each other's lives," he said. "I think we will keep in touch, probably forever."
