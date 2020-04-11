What time is the & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39; tournament today? TV schedule, live stream for semifinals only for ESPN players, finals

The NBA 2K Tournament of Players is reduced to the last four.

While the broadcast format has been far from perfect, the tournament continues to fill a gap in the schedule of live sports programming as leagues face uncertain futures. At the very least, basketball fans have been able to see Patrick Beverley do Patrick Beverley's stuff.

Who will be crowned the first champion of the NBA 2K Players Tournament? If you're trying to figure out how to watch all the action live, you've come to the right place.

Here is everything you need to know before Saturday's games.

What time is the NBA 2K & # 39; Players Tournament today?

The semifinals of the "NBA 2K,quot; Players Tournament will begin at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 11, with the first contest between Montrezl Harrell and Devin Booker. The other semifinal game between Beverley and Deandre Ayton will follow at 7 p.m. ET, setting the stage for the final at 9 p.m. ET.

TV schedule, live broadcast for semifinals, finals

ESPN has the exclusive rights to the live broadcast. All Saturday night games can be viewed on ESPN or streamed through the ESPN app.

Saturday, April 11

Match Start time television channel Montrezl Harrell vs. Devin Booker 5 pm. ET ESPN Deandre Ayton vs. Patrick Beverley 7 p.m. ET ESPN Harrell / Booker vs. Ayton / Beverley 9 p.m. ET ESPN

Players tournament results & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39;

After an uncompetitive opening round, the quarterfinals brought a little more drama. Three of the previous four tournament games were decided by seven points or less.

Booker is the highest remaining seed and the favorite to take home the title. He has won his two "2K,quot; matches by double digits and is known as a hardcore gamer.

First round

Match Winner Final score Kevin Durant vs. Derrick Jones Jr. Derrick Jones Jr. 78-62 Zach LaVine vs. Deandre Ayton Deandre Ayton 57-41 Bring Young against Harrison Barnes Bring young 101-59 Hassan Whiteside vs. Patrick Beverley Patrick Beverley 84-54 Donovan Mitchell vs. Rui Hachimura Rui Hachimura 74-71 Devin Booker vs. Michael Porter Jr. Devin Booker 85-75 Andre Drummond vs. DeMarcus Cousins Andre Drummond 101-49 Montrezl Harrell vs. Domantas Sabonis Montrezl harrell 73-51

Quarter finals